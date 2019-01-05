Sure, we’re all still broke from the holidays, but it’s never too early to start planning for some hot music events this winter. Here’s a look at eight acts that are sure to liven up Vermont this month. Look for a preview of noteworthy February shows next week.
Jan. 10: Kung Fu – The electro-fusion five-piece brings its high-octane live show to the landmark Killington nightclub.
Kung Fu performs at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Pickle Barrel Nightclub, Killington. Tickets are $13 advance, $16 day of show (age 21 and older); call 802-422-3035 or go online to www.picklebarrelnightclub.com.
Jan. 11: 99 Neighbors – The fast-rising Burlington hip-hop collective takes it up a notch with a headline show at Higher Ground Ballroom — the largest hip-hop show in the Green Mountain State by a Vermont hip-hop act — in support of its impressive new album. “Television,” released on New Year’s Day, is the group’s first collaborative album, and features a sizable number of contributors.
99 Neighbors and openers Golden Boy Music Group and JFear perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $9.99 advance, $15 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Jan. 13: Lettuce – A funk-inspired ensemble featuring a host of standouts on the jazz-jam scene, Lettuce brings the funk back to the Burlington area in support of its latest album, the Miles Davis-inspired “Witches Stew.”
Lettuce and opener Ghost-Note perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $27 advance, $30 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Jan. 24: Vacationer – Vacationer, aka Philadelphia-based musician Ken Vasoli, brings his breezy dream-pop in support of his third album, “Mindset,” released in June.
Vacationer performs at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 at ArtsRiot, Burlington. Tickets are $13 advance, $15 day of show (all ages); call 802-540-0406 or go online to www.artsriot.com.
Jan. 24: Easton Corbin – The Florida-born, Nashville-based country singer and songwriter kicks off his upcoming tour at the Paramount, to road test some new tunes that he’s been writing for his forthcoming fourth album.
Easton Corbin performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 at Paramount Theatre, Rutland. Tickets are $39-$59; call 802-775-0903 or go online to www.paramountvt.org.
Jan. 26: Boyfriend – Called a “mysterious, raunchy feminist rapper” by NPR, New Orleans-based Suzannah Powell brings her sizable ensemble and “high-concept booty bass,” as Rolling Stone called it.
Boyfriend performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $12 advance, $15 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Jan. 29: Havana Cuba All-Stars & Dancers – Comprised of some of Cuba’s greatest and most prominent musicians, the Havana Cuba All-Stars bring their joyous music back to the Northeast Kingdom two years after their first tour of the U.S. and Canada. Joining the fiesta this time around are three of Cuba’s greatest dancing couples.
Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-$48 (students free); call 802-748-2600 or go online to www.kcppresents.org or www.catamountarts.org.
Jan. 30: Robert Walter’s 20th Congress — The keyboard wizard — a co-founder of legendary jazz-funk group the Greyboy Allstars — makes a rare area appearance in support of a new album, “Spacesuit,” released last fall.
Robert Walter’s 20th Congress and opener Barika perform at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $16 advance, $18 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
