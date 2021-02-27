Distilling the magic of a puppet show into words is best left to the people behind the puppets.
“Puppets connect with audience members in a way that regular actors cannot,” puppeteer Chad Williams said by email recently. “They are a neutral third party. … They can be sacred or silly … and you can sense the personality of the manipulator through the object.”
“The puppets can emote,” puppeteer Sarah Frechette said. “They can create feelings and essence. Whatever it is you want to communicate, the puppets can do in a way that humans can’t.”
And to quote master puppeteer Bob Flanagan: “A puppet’s slightest hand gesture or a tilt of the head, can speak volumes that actors or lines can’t always get across.”
Williams and Frechette each have shows in the diverse lineup in Sandglass Theater’s upcoming Winter Sunshine Series. Each year the series showcases different puppet companies from around Vermont and New England.
“We work really hard to bring in a wide variety of regional artists,” Alissa Mello, Sandglass managing director, said. “We are always on the lookout for new shows, and this particular offering really pays attention to the screen fatigue we’re all feeling.”
With all venues being virtual for the past year, the Winter Sunshine series will offer family activities and workshops in addition to the performances to engage more with audiences.
The series opens the first week of March with Frechette, a Vermont-based artist, and her company, Puppet Kabob. Her one-woman show “The Snowflake Man” was inspired by Vermont celebrity Wilson “Snowflake” Bentley, the first known photographer of snowflakes who coined the phrase, “No two snowflakes are alike.”
Frechette’s grandfather was the proud owner of several photos he had gotten from Bentley himself.
“My grandpa bragged about his snow crystal photos,” Frechette said by phone. “We saw them a lot as kids. When he passed, I decided it was time to create a show in his honor, and Snowflake Bentley has such (a good story of) his life, his determination.”
“I perform it on a pop-up book stage, which is unusual,” she added. “I hadn’t seen it before which is why I wanted to create it for my show.”
In week two, Faye Dupras and Cozy Arts, her company, present “Cozy Corner Past and Future,” in which the puppets explore the inner lives of children and the meaning of community, empathy and resilience.
During the third week, Wonderspark Puppets present “Chicken Soup, Chicken Soup,” a show based on the beloved PJ Library book by Pamela Mayer. It was co-developed at the 14th Street Y Theater in New York City, and tells the story of two grandmothers, one Jewish and one Chinese, who each believe their chicken soup is the best.
Chad Williams, of Wonderspark Puppets, said the show started as a collaboration sponsored by a grant given to the 14th Street Y Theater in New York.
“In the middle of the (book), there are two different pages that said something like ‘and they played dress-up for the rest of the afternoon,’ which meant we could insert something there that added to the story without stretching the source material out too much,” Williams said by email. “The goal was to inspire kids to play with their food and showcase a different style of puppetry as a special/imaginary play within a play.”
“I wanted the grandmothers to be rival cooks, to have an unspoken ‘harrumph’ between them that they had to overcome with a special realization at the end,” Williams added. “In the end, this drama was scrapped in favor of sticking to the original material which was much more ‘everyone gets along.’ (Co-collaborator) Z brought a sense of experience to the story as her Jewish grandmother had instilled in her a love of cooking and Jewish traditions. The bubbe puppet is a caricature of her Grandma Mary as Z built the puppet to look like her.”
The series concludes with Sandglass Theater’s presentation of its newest work for young audiences, “Rock the Boat.” The original production, developed in part with local elementary schools, aims to get young audiences thinking about relocation, displacement and the interconnectedness of race, climate and social justice. In it, a poet at sea alone is suffering from writer’s block. New characters show up who meet conflict, kindness and questions about identity.
“I hope people will find it as compelling a program as we think it is,” Mello said.
“(Sandglass) pulled together varied styles of puppetry for the series,” Frechette added. “They really seem to care about exposing their audience to different definitions of what puppetry can mean.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.