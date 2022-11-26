‘In 1979, friends began to get sick with lingering flus, night sweats and ongoing fatigue. We all thought another shot of penicillin would take care of it. Now, years later, morning coffee has me scanning the obituaries, locating my lost ones, remembering all those I have outlived, needing to tell their stories,” John Killacky says in his voiceover as a quiet procession of nude figures, pale and sculptural, pass on the screen in his 1996 black-and-white film, “Walking with the Dead.”

“Walking with the Dead” is one of the three short films in Killacky’s “AIDS Trilogy” — with “Unforgiven Fire” (1993) and “Stolen Shadows” (1995) — being screened Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Susan Calza Gallery in Montpelier in observance of World AIDS Day 2022. The three films, together about 30 minutes long, will be shown four times, on the half-hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. Killacky will be in attendance.

