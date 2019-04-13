One of the more intriguing artists in indie folk-pop circles, Mexican-American singer-songwriter Luz Elena Mendoza brings her Portland, Oregon-based band Y La Bamba to Nectar’s in Burlington on Tuesday, the last stop on a two-month tour of the country.
An ever-changing project that has at times been a solo project and at others a group with shifting membership, the currently five-member band performs in support of its widely lauded fifth album, “Mujeres” (Spanish for “women”), released in February on Portland’s Tender Loving Empire label.
The album, which debuted at No. 7 on the Latin Pop Albums chart upon its release, is a follow-up to the spellbinding “Ojos del Sol,” which NPR included as one of its “Best 50 Albums of 2016.”
“Mendoza is becoming a visionary,” NPR said recently, “and her band continues to intrigue as it evolves.”
Born in San Francisco and raised in Portland by parents who immigrated to the United States from Michoacán, Mexico, Mendoza’s Mexican heritage has long informed her songwriting. In Y La Bamba, she sings in both Spanish and English and creates a singular sound that blends everything from traditional Mexican folk to dream pop and indie rock.
Prior to recording “Ojos del Sol,” Mendoza decided to reconfigure Y La Bamba’s lineup, which coincided with a transformational period of self-discovery. Her personal and artistic progression continues on “Mujeres” — Y La Bamba’s first album with Mendoza at the helm as a producer — which she dedicated to her mother and is meant to lift up women who have struggled in a patriarchal society.
“With my growth and me just taking charge more of my life,” Mendoza told the Seattle Times, “I’ve been able to create safe spaces for myself to feel and breathe the way that I need to as a Chicana, first-generation Mexican-American artist, and celebrate all of that and not be ethnically tokenized or picked on.”
The results are stunning. “Mujeres” soars on the strength of Mendoza’s assured songwriting, her dreamy and evocative soundscapes and her dynamic and distinctive vocals. (“Mendoza’s voice is the X factor,” said The New York Times, “ranging from forceful and strong to bright, sweet and vibrato-filled.”) Listeners are instantly seduced by the breezy dream-pop of opening tracks like the languid “My Death” and “Lightning Storms,” the beautifully subdued “Real Talk,” and the jangly “Cuatro Crazy.”
Dance-inducing tunes include the resplendent “Boca Ilena” and propulsive “Bruja de Brujas,” two album standouts. And the title track is a triumphant anthem of female empowerment, with an all-women chorus backed by driving drums and thunderous percussion.
“She embraces her heritage without letting it bind her,” said Paste of the album, “while blending the disparate worlds of indie-rock and Mexican folk music into a vibrant and distinctive sound all her own — one that makes ‘Mujeres’ Y La Bamba’s most uncompromising album” and “the group’s most compelling work yet.”
The album “represents her most radical shift yet,” said Pitchfork, adding, “Y La Bamba sound almost like a different band here, and Mendoza’s voice embodies a newfound confidence, embracing unexpected risks. It’s hard to think of anyone making music that sounds quite like this.”
