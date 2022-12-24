Well, we finally had a full year of live music in Vermont, a welcome return after last year’s late start following the lengthy pandemic hiatus before that. And while challenges continue for artists and presenters, the Green Mountain State has packed in an impressive number of musical performances by a wide array of artists this year.
Amid the plethora of best-album lists, we like to take a slightly different tack in looking back on the year in pop music. What follows is our highly biased list of 10 noteworthy, most obsessed-over albums by artists who graced our fair little state with a live performance during 2022 — or will be in 2023 — in order of appearance.
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway: ‘Crooked Tree’Released: April 1 (Nonesuch)
Live in VT: April 2 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
Who: Rising California-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist
What we said: “A self-assured set of original bluegrass songs enhanced by a talented cast of Nashville musicians, ‘Crooked Tree’ shines on Tuttle’s timeless new tunes, her own deft instrumentation and evocative vocals, and her reverence for and fresh perspective on the venerable genre.”
Guerilla Toss: ‘Famously Alive’Released: March 25 (Sub Pop Records)
Live in VT: May 13 at Waking Windows
Who: Rising Upstate New York-based art-rock trio
What they said: Stereogum called it “a magical whirlwind that blurs the line between pop and art-rock and psychedelia and everything in between,” adding: “It’s delirious fun, a bold transformation for Guerilla Toss, who still sound noisy and chaotic but also abundantly, vividly bright.”
Tedeschi Trucks Band: ‘I Am the Moon’Released: Sept. 9 (Fantasy Records)
Live in VT: July 9 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
Who: 12-piece group fronted by power guitar couple Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi
What we said: “One of the most ambitious and expansive rock projects in recent memory, the 24-song collection is a magnum opus by one of the most compelling groups on the planet.”
Angel Olsen: ‘Big Time’Released: June 3 (Jagjaguwar)
Live in VT: Aug. 15 at Shelburne Museum (with Sharon Van Etten)
Who: Powerhouse Asheville, North Carolina-based singer-songwriter
What we said: “A stunning set that showcases her breathtaking voice and singular songwriting, ‘Big Time’ is an instant classic that soars on Olsen’s uncanny knack for delivering knockout songs that grow in glory with every listen.”
Sharon Van Etten: ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’Released: May 6 (Jagjaguwar)
Live in VT: Aug. 15 at Shelburne Museum (with Angel Olsen)
Who: Standout L.A.-based singer-songwriter with noteworthy roots in Burlington
What they said: The album “features some of her most dense, gorgeous music yet,” said BrooklynVegan, “and really deserves to be appreciated in full.”
Wilco: ‘Cruel Country’Released: May 27 (dBpm)
Live in VT: Aug. 24 at Shelburne Museum
Who: Celebrated Chicago-based rock band
What they said: “This wealth of music is heart-stoppingly beautiful,” said the Atlantic, while the New York Times called it “an understated magnum opus.”
Built to Spill: ‘When the Wind Forgets Your Name’Released: Sept. 9 (Sub Pop Records)
Live in VT: Aug. 29 at Higher Ground Ballroom
Who: Collaborative indie-rock project led by Boise, Idaho, guitarist and founder Doug Martsch
What they said: “Although ‘When the Wind Forgets Your Name’ is by no means revolutionary,” said Exclaim, “it’s still a refreshing, cool-sounding record, one that finds Built to Spill reveling in the past and looking clear-eyed toward the future, some 30 years on.”
Arlo McKinley: ‘This Mess We’re In’Released: July 15 (Oh Boy Records!)
Live in VT: Sept. 17 at Nectar’s
Who: Rising Cincinnati, Ohio singer-songwriter
What we said: “One of the best and most assured Americana albums released this year, ‘This Mess We’re In’ is an unflinchingly honest masterpiece that showcases McKinley’s starkly beautiful songs and poignant lyrics while rewarding repeated listens.”
Protoje: ‘Third Time’s the Charm’Released: Sept. 23 (In.Digg.Nation/RCA Records)
Live in VT: Sept. 18 at Higher Ground Ballroom
Who: Grammy-nominated Jamaican reggae artist
What they said: “Collaborating with some of contemporary reggae’s most ingenious producers,” said Rolling Stone, “Protoje wisely lets Jamaica’s signature rhythms dominate the album’s exquisite collages, many infused with hip-hop and neo-soul elements, yielding a progressive reggae identity and his finest effort to date.”
Big Thief: ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’Released: Feb. 11 (4AD)
Live in VT: Jan. 31, 2023, at Higher Ground Ballroom (sold out)
Who: Celebrated Brooklyn indie-rock band
What they said: “A freewheeling, and gloriously alive set of 20 staggering tracks, Big Thief’s ‘Dragon’ is a spirited journey filled with inside jokes, natural beauty, and humanity,” said Esquire, adding: “The album captures the energy of American folk and rock roots, but does so with a bold curiosity.”
