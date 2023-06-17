Weston Theater

Weston Theater Young Company is touring “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” throughout the region June 22-July 9.

There’s no one more universal and all-American than Charlie Brown. Charles M. Schulz’ irresistible creation was first seen in the comic strip “Peanuts” in 1950, going on to television in the 1960s, and to the musical theater stage with “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” scored by Clark Gesner, in 1967.

Beginning Thursday, Weston Theater Company will be bringing its hour-long family version of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” performed by its Young Company, to Weston’s Walker Farm, and to six other Vermont communities, with performances through July 9.

