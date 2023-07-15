Octopi and butterflies, worms and amoebae and jellyfish, a copepod and a cephalopod — there are plenty of creatures from land and water to see in the Main Floor Gallery at Studio Place Arts in Barre this month. But there is not a backbone among them.

“You’re Absolutely Spineless,” a group exhibition with artwork by 27 artists, celebrates invertebrates and their vast role in biodiversity. From exacting portraits to expressive abstractions, these artists consider some members of this vast category of creatures in 2D, sculpture and installations in a variety of media. Per recent flooding, call SPA or go to the website to make certain the gallery is open.

