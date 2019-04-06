RUTLAND – Cellist Zlatomir Fung recently captured first prize at the 2018 Schoenfeld International String Competition, as well as the competition’s sole performance engagement prize for a concert with Poland’s Poznan Philharmonic Orchestra. Other performances as soloist with orchestras this season include the Dvorak Cello Concerto with the Juilliard Orchestra conducted by Itzhak Perlman, and the Bloch Schelomo with Orchestra Iowa.
The Paramount Theatre will present Fung in recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, in the final Passages concert of the 2018-19 season, in partnership with Young Concert Artists, Inc.
Fung will be joined by pianist Rohan de Silva in: Ludwig van Beethoven’s Seven Variations on “Bei Männern welche Liebe fühlen”; Johannes Brahms’ Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor, Op. 38; and Edvard Grieg’s Cello Sonata in A minor, Op. 36.
Fung is of Bulgarian-Chinese heritage. Born in Oregon, he and his family moved from there to the Boston area so that he could attend the New England Conservatory Preparatory School. He is currently a full Kovner Fellowship student of Richard Aaron and Timothy Eddy at The Juilliard School. Outside of music, he enjoys cinema, reading philosophy, and chess. He has been featured on NPR’s radio show “From the Top” six times, as well as on “Performance Today.”
Previously, Fung has appeared in the U.S. with the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, Boston Pops, Santa Cruz, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids symphonies, and the New England Philharmonic. As a first prize winner of the 2017 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, Fung makes his recital debuts in the 2018-19 Young Concert Artists Series at New York’s Merkin Concert Hall and in Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center.
Tickets are $20, $10 for students and children; call 802-775-0903, or go online to www.paramountvt.org.
