There’s an old saying that the longer a piece of writing sits, the better it will be.
“(Alexander) Pope said ‘keep the piece nine years,’” Tom Smith said and laughed.
A local writer and actor, Smith is a beloved former professor of English literature at Castleton State University. He’s published 12 volumes of poetry, and a long, prize-winning story. His recently published second novel, “Your House Is on Fire” has been in various stages of drafts and rewrites for the past 10 years, well more than Pope’s recommendation, but it’s actually been 80 years in the making.
An intimate story of a family and its struggles, it’s seen through the eyes of young Gary Grady, a child who “loves beauty and glitz as much as he loves his alcoholic grandfather, sweet mother and distant father.” Gary’s plight presents the question: When you don’t feel that you fit in, how do you find a place in the world?
When asked how autobiographical the story is, Smith, 87, laughed again and said, “That’s not a simple question to answer.”
“Thomas Wolfe said that all writing is autobiographical. On the other hand Nabokov said that it was impossible to write an autobiography,” Smith said. “I think in this book the bare bones of the story are autobiographical, most of those things really did happen. But there’s a great deal of exemption and imagination based on memory and a certain amount of hearsay.”
The published version is the third version of the story, a departure from earlier drafts, which were more experimental and not so narrative.
“The actual process went at least 10 years,” Smith said. “Not that I was working on it for 10 years, but I would spend maybe a year creating a text and after a few years decide to change that, and, after a few more years to change that again. For me, it’s a long process of simplifying the material, getting to the heart of it.”
Layered with pearls of insight into human nature the story offers perspectives like: “Silence is a hiding place,” as one of Gary’s relatives says. The title is taken from the old nursery rhyme — “Lady bug, lady bug, fly away home, your house is on fire, and your children are gone.”
“There’s a tension between flying away and home,” Smith said. “There is a sense that reality is always compromising our existence. And it makes a great deal of difference who we are, in how we cope.”
And that was his inspiration. “I (wanted) to present these characters,” he said, “particularly the boy, the main character Gary, and to see how these characters cope with the realities of history like the Great Depression, the war. And how they cope with psychological things like addiction. I think the impetus to writing the story was the interest in those people, putting them on the page and seeing who they really were.”
“It’s told in these scenes with these characters that really come alive on the page,” publisher Yvonne Daley said. “I just fell in love with them, they’re so real. You get a real sense of the poverty that many people experienced at that time and how important their job was, and what it gave the family in terms of not just security but self-respect. Not so different from now. It’s a story for our times even though it’s told in this era that is long gone.”
In a follow-up email Smith wrote, “One thing we didn’t talk about was bullying — an important element in the book. One of those social determinisms that makes finding one’s way so difficult and happens to so many people: gays, Blacks, Jews, even just the overweight. And it’s more widespread and vicious than ever with social media.”
And so, instead of the recommended nine years, Smith waited 10 to tell a rich story full of universal themes that’s been marinating for 80 years.
“It asks all the questions of today from the point of view of the early ’40s,” Daley said. “It’s a beautiful, substantive novel.”
