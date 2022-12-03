Fresh off a well-received tour run as members of the Trey Anastasio Band, keyboard wizard Ray Paczkowski and consummate pocket drummer Russ Lawton of the Vermont-based instrumental duo Soule Monde are celebrating the holidays in style with a new Christmas album.

Soule Monde celebrates the release of the record, simply titled “Christmas,” with its second annual Christmas party and toy drive tonight (Saturday) at the Double E Performance Center in Essex Junction.

