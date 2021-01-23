MONTPELIER — Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) officials announced the full launch of the Vermont-based Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (N.E.-DBIC) funded by the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) and strongly supported by the incoming chairman of the Appropriations Committee, and a leading member of the Agriculture Committee, Vermont U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D).
The N.E.-DBIC funds the development of direct technical assistance, contracts, and grants that benefit dairy businesses, including niche dairy products such as specialty cheese. Projects will take place throughout Vermont, New England, and the Northeast region to support cow, goat, and sheep dairy businesses in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of dairy products.
To date, the N.E.-DBIC has received $6.59 million from the USDA-AMS Dairy Business Innovation Initiative, with another allocation expected in 2021. The N.E.-DBIC will award at least half of the federal funding to dairy farmers and value-added processors throughout the Northeast region.
The following organizations have received funding for projects: Vermont Cheese Council for cheese distribution capacity building; the University of Vermont Extension for two projects: value-added production safety and grazing transition technical assistance; Atlantic Corporation based in Maine for goat and sheep milk market research; and direct grants to two cheesemakers, Cellars at Jasper Hill, and Parish Hill Creamery.
During the early months of the global pandemic, both Parish Hill Creamery and Cellars at Jasper Hill was granted COVID-19 Response Business Development Grant through Working Lands Enterprise Initiative, funded by the N.E.-DBIC.
Parish Hill Creamery is using funds to purchase equipment to streamline and expand capacity for cutting and wrapping cheese; update their marketing strategy through a website upgrade, professional photography/videography, and brand development; and a feasibility study and site plan to accommodate expansion.
Cellars at Jasper Hill is using funds to hire a research and design firm and public relations professional on the design and launch of a new cheese packing line utilizing their newly purchased ‘flow-wrap’ machine and automatic cutting equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.