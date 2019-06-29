Every year, as Vermont’s black bears emerge hungry from their winter dens, we hear about our neighbors’ encounters. As the bears amble onto lawns to ransack bird feeders, compost piles and trash bins or — worse — attempt break-ins in homes and garages, we feel both surprised and in awe of nature. And each year, the proclamations sound similar: “The bears are so bad this year!”
But are black bears in fact getting more brazen in their attempts to find easy calories? Is the number of encounters with humans actually on the rise in the state?
Game Warden Sean Fowler, who hears reports on bear encounters in Plainfield and Marshfield, doesn’t see evidence that the number of human encounters is rising.
“It’s kind of the same story every year,” he says from his office with the Vermont State Police in Middlesex. Bear encounters happen to people every year, and it is usually a new experience for that person. Because they’ve not seen a bear in their yard before, they believe that bear encounters are a new or growing problem. But, it’s not necessarily reflective of bear encounters increasing substantially from year to year.
The long-term trend is that the number of bear encounters are going up over the past decades, says Forrest Hammond, a statewide bear biologist with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. But the year-to-year variation in the number of encounters is not always linear.
Bear encounters are also more frequent in the spring months than summer, and that is the case each year. Once the berries and nuts ripen during June, July and August, the bears have plentiful food sources of their own to track down and we humans see less of them.
There were a larger-than-usual number of reports of bear encounters in the spring of 2018, for example, because natural food sources were particularly scarce for bears during that year. Hammond doesn’t expect the number of encounters in 2019 to be as high as last year.
“We probably won’t have as many bear reports this year as in 2018, because this looks to be a better food year [for the bears],” says Hammond from his office in Springfield. That means that their usual spring fare of young grasses, grubs and summer berries are on target to be plentiful this year, so fewer bears will be wandering onto our lawns for bird feeders and trash.
But buried in these trends are the cases of problem bears — these are the ones who have learned that humans are an easy source of food or, worse, they are being intentionally fed by humans. These bears learn not to fear humans and can become a neighborhood nuisance. If the problem gets bad enough, the offending bears have to be relocated or even euthanized.
“Bears should be out in the woods doing bear things,” says Fowler. He says people are getting better about bringing in their bird feeders before bears wake up in the spring, but not everyone has gotten the message. It’s an important move to make, because black oil sunflower seeds, a common ingredient in bird seed and suet, is a tantalizing high-calorie treat for bears.
“It’s become a mantra for us: bring in your bird feeders,” agrees Hammond.
And then there is the problem of people intentionally feeding bears. People might have their heart in the right place, says Hammond, thinking that they are helping the hungry bears by feeding them. But this in fact harms the bears more than it helps.
Feeding the bears creates what Hammond calls a population sink. When bears start coming into populated areas and crossing roads to get food, they are more likely to get hit by cars, harmed or killed by people, or euthanized after becoming a repeat offender. And where there is one bear getting food from humans, others will follow. One way that bears communicate with each other is through scat, or feces. Bears can smell what others are eating in their scat, and if they pick up a scent for a good food source, they’ll follow that bear’s tracks to get some, too. It’s a problem that snowballs from one bear to many, and it hurts the bear population over time.
“Any good that would happen [from feeding the bears] is counteracted by bears dying early,” Hammond says.
So, what can we do to help the bears? Hammond says that municipal and regional groups, such as town conservation commissions, can work together to support bear habitat and reduce encounters with humans.
We can also learn to live with the bears. Hammond says he hears the fewest reports of bear encounters from the Northeast Kingdom. It’s not because there aren’t as many bears there, in fact there are plenty of bears in that part of the state. Rather, he attributes this to better understanding of how to protect homes and property from hungry bears, such as electric fencing around bee hives, taking down bird feeders, and securing trash.
“People know there are bears there,” says Hammond, “and they’ve learned to live with them.”
Other ways to be a good bear steward, says Fowler, include leashing your dog on walks in the spring to prevent them from harassing wildlife, especially at a time of year when bears are rearing young. Make noise when you leave your house or while hiking so bears can hear you coming, rather than surprising them. Any bear encounters can be reported to a game warden as well, and this is especially recommended for problem bears.
In general, “ignore them, or observe them from a distance,” Fowler says. “And don’t encourage them to spend time with people.” Overall, there should not be fear around bears, he says, adding clearly, “Fear, no. Respect, yes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.