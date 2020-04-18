While too many people may perish in this pandemic, and many will be medically affected, everyone will be psychologically affected at some level. Long-term stress and anxiety from social distancing, isolation and disconnection can lead to a lifetime of PTSD.
And with a global stigma around mental health, people may be reluctant to pick up the phone and ask for help …even if only to speak with someone, let alone a mental health professional.
Washington County Mental Health Services continues to provide support and treatment for people with mental health and developmental/intellectual needs making use of telehealth technology to maintain a quality of care and sense of normalcy while employing a strategy to keep its staff working in delivering the quality of care the agency has been providing for more than 50 years.
Though making the shift to telehealth, WCMHS still provides vital direct supports in residential facilities, community outreach and through emergency services response to the community as the need for psychological support increases.
“We are doing everything possible throughout our agency to maintain services while optimizing safety within an ‘altered standards of care’ paradigm,” said Mary Moulton, WCMHS’ executive director. “As is the case with many, we are learning a great deal about our technological capabilities and our staff is becoming more and more accustomed to working remotely, where possible. ... The impact of social distancing is having a greatly overlooked psychological impact on everyone. The long-term psychological effects of stress and anxiety can lead to PTSD and other mental health disorders.”
WCMHS provides daily support to people living alone or in small group settings. The agency has been working hard at educating everyone about alleviating stress through activities that can be done while social distancing and is also providing education about the virus and personal protective equipment.
As the agency continues to make connections yet minimize personal contact, its community outreach workers are delivering groceries, meals, and care packages while making telephone contact supports to individuals in isolation. The WCMHS emergency services teams have also implemented telehealth assessments whenever possible, working to identify options for people to meet their psychiatric needs while reducing risk of contagion for both staff and the public.
In the last few weeks, hundreds of Zoom meetings have been conducted totaling more than 149,800 minutes by more than 4,500 participants. These included clinical and therapeutic support, trainings, staff supervision and administrative oversight and crisis planning. All psychiatric appointments are also conducted via telehealth at this time.
“To say we have an unbelievable group of dedicated professionals would be an understatement,” said Susan Loynd, administration and human resources director at the WCMHS. “Many of our team are going beyond their typical day-to-day assignments. Though staffing is still a challenge, planning has helped mitigate manpower shortages in essential programs like our residentials.”
Mandated isolation can make people feel as though they are alone, even in the presence of others like family; imagine an extended holiday period. Washington County Mental Health has been determined to make connections and provide a level of continuity of care to the clients they support and the surrounding this community. While many businesses are being forced to shut down and lay people off, the agency and its staff are available and open to help.
“We know these are extremely difficult times that will last psychologically well beyond the medical impact of COVID-19, both for our clients, staff and others needing our help,” says Moulton, “but being here for each other, no matter what lies ahead, is what makes us get up and keep going, one day at a time.”
John C. Caceres is communications and development director for Washington County Mental Health Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.