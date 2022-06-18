Cucumber beetles — those little black and yellow insects who are arriving on cucumber plants around the state right about now — will strike fear in the heart of any vegetable grower. While the insect itself does not cause excessive damage to the plant, they are a vector for a disease that causes cucumbers to wilt and die, and there is nothing a grower can do to stop the plant from dying once it is diseased. But while farmers have economical and effective methods for reducing infestations of common vegetable pests like the cucumber beetle, those tools don’t typically scale down to home gardeners. These backyard growers are often left with few options other than worrying.
“I find that people get very panicky the second that they see either the damage on plant parts or an insect that they don’t recognize,” says Carolina Lukac, a garden education manager with the Vermont Garden Network, a statewide nonprofit based in Burlington that works to support community and home gardeners.
“People get really alarmed by it,” says Lukac about spotting a pest or pest damage on garden plants. “I find that people just rush to conclusions: ‘It must be this insect, I must kill it.’”
But, say Lukac and Vic Izzo, an agricultural entomologist in the plant and soil science department at the University of Vermont, there is another way to think about garden pests.
“We can hold on a second, take some deep breaths, and figure it out,” says Lukac. Ultimately, she says, it’s not that complicated. Home gardeners can pay attention to the situation and wait to assess whether the damage is truly harming the growth of the plant, or whether it is just an aesthetic problem. Unlike farmers, who are making decisions based on income from their produce, home gardeners can also assess whether they can tolerate some pest damage in the garden.
Home gardeners who find a new potential pest or damage on their plants can ask themselves questions, including, what is this plant? What is this insect? Is it really the insect doing the damage, or is it something else? And is it really a problem?
“Gardeners need a little bit of encouragement to ask themselves these questions,” says Lukac.
Izzo’s work includes partnering with Cedar Circle Farm in East Thetford and an off-campus fruit and berry farm owned by UVM to conduct weekly surveys of current pests, to make that information available to growers around the state. Integrated pest management, or IPM, he explains, is a system that fruit and vegetable growers use to determine thresholds for applying different techniques for managing pests on their plants. In part, it is used to reduce the amount of chemical pesticides being used, based on what essentially is a decision-making tool.
“People hear about this in farming,” explains Izzo, “but the decision-making for gardeners is different.”
The first hurdle is knowing the pest you are dealing with. Izzo says that often gardeners will think an insect is causing damage, when half the time it is actually a disease and not an insect that is damaging fruit or vegetable plants.
“It’s really knowing what the damage is, so you can address it,” says Izzo.
Thankfully, for home gardeners who are feeling pest pressure, the pair will team up from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at a community garden in Montpelier to talk about pest management with home and community gardeners and homesteaders. The event is the first in a lineup of workshops and pizza socials being coordinated by the Northeast Organic Farming Association. The workshop, called “Dealing with Pests: Tips and Tricks for the Advanced and Novice Gardener,” is open to anyone, although pre-registration is required and the cost is $25 for NOFA members, $35 for nonmembers, or free for Black and Indigenous people or people of color.
The series includes topics about climate change and farming, raising goats and other small ruminants, growing and preparing herbal teas, the basics of seed-saving and more. The pizza tours include fresh pies from NOFA-VT’s “famous wood-fired pizza oven,” plus tours of the farms that host the events.
“This workshop next week kicks off our summer event series,” says Zea Luce with NOFA-VT about the forthcoming workshop with Lukac and Izzo. “This includes both on-farm workshops and our beloved pizza socials, all over the state. Everyone is welcome to learn, grow, gather and connect on farms and gardens.”
The community garden in Montpelier is a great place for this workshop on pest management because, as Lukac explains, there can be more pest pressure when you have a larger number of people gardening in the same place, and who are all using different growing and pest management techniques.
Izzo and Lukac will share information about the common pests for different plant categories, such as potatoes or alliums, so that participants can learn what to look for, depending on which plants are in their garden. There will be plenty of opportunity to share tips, tricks and techniques that have worked for them, including discussing plant and soil health, transplants versus direct seeding, and other preventive measures, plus management tools, including a lure for cucumber beetles that uses pheromones to attract and trap the insects. Lukac has experimented with some she purchased on Amazon.com and found them to work well.
The pair will go beyond tips and tricks, though, to also ask participants to reconsider how they think about pests. They will ask attendees to consider: What is a pest? And what does that mean for gardeners?
Izzo says, in part, this is about changing the way we think about these insects. “We often think of them as pests, and I like to convince people they are just herbivores, and if we go out of our way to keep them off our plants, we’re going to keep good insects off, too.” Instead of creating a garden that is free of insects, it’s about learning strategies to reduce the impact from the insects who do show up, and also strategies for living with them.
“It’s a different approach,” adds Lukac.
Visit nofavt.org/events/2022-farm-summer-events for more information on the workshop and pizza social series.
