From the Boston Marathon to the Indianapolis 500, endurance and strength have always been celebrated. Even in the bygone age of horse power, a stress test to find the best horse and rider was first staged by the Morgan Horse Club of New England in a feat of stamina and survival for Vermont horsemen and their mounts.
The “Endurance Ride of 1913” followed a route that started in Northfield and made its way through Waterbury, Stowe, Hardwick, St. Johnsbury, Wells River and concluded in White River Junction – a distance of 154 miles. The route took two days – Sept. 16-17 – and was the focus of every equestrian in New England.
The Vermont Horse and Bridle Trail Bulletin called this event “the first test in America of weight carrying over long distances.” This occasion also marks the beginning of the endurance ride as a sport, and it was a Norwich University cadet from Barre who won this first-ever public competition.
Developed by the U.S. Cavalry as a way to grade military mounts, the “Endurance Ride” became a way for breeders to establish favorable bloodlines and for equestrians to establish bragging rights.
Col. Frank Tompkins of Norwich University took the bit in his teeth and organized the two-day affair to coincide with the Vermont State Fair, then held at White River Junction. Initial response to the proposed event was mixed. There were reservations about the potential for the mistreatment of the horses, a reasonable concern in an event that was considered a race.
But at Norwich University, where the cadet corps trained for cavalry charges and even, at one time, boasted a mounted brass band, the proposal was received with unbridled enthusiasm. To ensure the safety and well-being of the animals, a trophy would be awarded to the horse and rider who garnered the most points, and the points were awarded based on the condition of the animal at the conclusion of the race.
Tompkins, a career military officer, was to become famous for leading his cavalry troops in a mounted charge against Pancho Villa in the 1916 Mexico Punitive Expedition. But in 1913 he was a professor of military science and Commandant of Cadets at Norwich University.
Tompkins suggested Northfield as a starting point for the race because the university’s stables and other facilities could readily accommodate the participants and their mounts.
David Crockett’s essay, “History of Endurance Rides,” delineates the planning for this landmark event. To mitigate concerns about the welfare of the horses, a course was laid out to allow for stops for rest, feeding and care for them. Additionally, the services of a veterinarian were assured. He was assigned to accompany the riders throughout the itinerary. Finally, a thorough inspection of the horses at the finish line would disqualify any rider who was suspected of mistreating his mount.
Before the starting pistol could be fired, Tompkins was transferred, and the reins were picked up by another stalwart calvary officer, Lt. Ralph Parker. Parker had distinguished himself in Cuba during the Spanish-American War and, upon being posted to Norwich as a professor of military science, became a strong proponent of ROTC.
In advance of the race, according to Crockett, Parker had the riders assembled in a lecture hall: “They were given instructions and advice as to pace, times for stopping and feeding, and care of horses. Riders were told that ‘they would find muscles in their bodies they never knew they had before they had ridden the distance.’”
Assured that all participants were cautioned about protecting the welfare of the horses, the ride began.
There were just seven horses entered in the race and, according to Crockett, they were all Arabians or Morgans. Five of them were ridden by Norwich cadets and a sixth by Parker. (The background of the seventh rider was not indicated.) An automobile preceded the horses to mark the course and to place lanterns where the road was damaged.
Howard Reid, a Norwich cadet from Barre, rode Halcyon, a 7/8 Arabian 1/8 thoroughbred from a stable in Fall River, Massachusetts. At 900 pounds, the horse was the lightest entrant and carried the heaviest load, 180 pounds. The horse was trained by Tompkins.
Reid remembered the training regimen for the horse “was carried on over a period of five weeks, with the idea of developing physical endurance to the highest degree. The first week consisted of trips of possibly 10 to 15 miles over the valley roads, the following week the distance was slightly increased and the rolling hill country explored. During the three weeks following, steeper grades were undertaken first by leading the horse the entire distance up grade and gradually working up to a point where the entire grade was taken mounted. This was Col. Tompkins’ idea of developing wind, muscles, and all-around endurance. These grades were steep on the slopes of Paine Mountain in Northfield.”
Reid recalled that the horses left the Norwich University stables in pairs, at 15-minute intervals from about 6 a.m., and the first leg of the competition concluded in Waterbury, a distance of 22 miles from Northfield, where the horses were fed.
“(W)e proceeded by way of Stowe and Morrisville to Hardwick arriving about 4:00 p.m., where an hour was taken, the horses being fed and well cared for. After this rest we proceeded to St. Johnsbury, stopping as we felt like it for short periods, arriving there about eight o’clock. I well remember strong black coffee ordered for the riders to take with them,” Reid recalled.
When the riders reached Wells River, Reid noticed that Halcyon was not traveling as he should. He discovered that his horse had lost a shoe. Reid dropped out of his group that night and began looking around Wells River for a blacksmith. The local smithy was persuaded to start a fire in his forge.
“With the aid of automobile lights shot in the doorway and my standing at Halcyon’s head trying my best to pacify her, the smith finally had the new shoe in place. How fortunate I was to find such a man. He was a skilled worker at his trade and did a splendid piece of work,” Reid recalled.
Alone and picking their way through the darkness, Reid and Halcyon watched the sun rise in Newbury and was told by a passerby that the main group of riders had passed there about an hour earlier.
By the time they reached Fairlee, Reid learned that they were just 30 minutes behind.
“I did not seem to be quite so concerned about the other horses, and being acquainted with a stable man there, I decided to halt and take a good rest before the final 30 miles to White River Junction,” Reid noted. He supplied Halcyon with generous helpings of hay and oats while he breakfasted at a nearby home.
A good grooming with witch hazel to thoroughly remove dirt and dust from her back under the saddle cloth, hand rubbed until dry and glossy with the same to her legs, saddle blanket brushed, cleaned and refolded to make it like new, girth tightened just enough to keep the saddle from slipping off and we were away both refreshed and in excellent spirits.
Reid and Halcyon soon found the rest of the riders in East Thetford. “Imagine my surprise to find the group lounging in chairs, hammocks, etc. on the veranda of the village hotel. They were waiting for the cook to get breakfast for them, while their horses were in the stable being cared for,” he noted.
Reid waited for the rest of the company and they all rode in to White River Junction together. After losing almost two hours re-shoeing Halcyon, Reid was judged the winner of the race, based on the condition of his horse. They had finished the 154-mile course in just less than 31 hours and received 93.3 points.
Reid, a native of the Granite City, went on to practice dentistry in Barre for more than 60 years, first charging 50 cents to extract a tooth. Although trained as an electrical engineer at Norwich, he preferred the hands-on practice of dentistry, and matriculated at the Northwestern University Dental School. After graduation in 1915 he set up a practice on South Main Street in Barre. His dentist office had the first X-ray machine in Washington County.
In 1918 he married Pearl Wright and they raised four children at their home on Abbott Avenue. In addition to horses, he raised award-winning Rhode Island Red chickens and kept a highly regarded kennel of registered springer spaniels.
Tompkins was to capture the imagination of America, leading his mounted troops in a cavalry charge against Pancho Villa in 1916. His mount during that battle was Kingfisher, foaled by Halcyon. In 1917 he wrote a recommendation for Reid: “Mr. Reid was a splendid horseman and is a man of splendid moral character, is well educated, a man of excellent birth and breeding, and one that I heartily recommend for a commission in the Reserve Officer Dental Corps.”
Paul Heller is a writer and historian from Barre.
