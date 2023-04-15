“Ghosts of the Orphanage: A Story of Mysterious Deaths, a Conspiracy of Silence, and a Search for Justice,” by Christine Kenneally, New York: PublicAffairs, 2023
This is not a summer beach book.
This is a “house of horrors” with a Vermont address: St. Joseph’s Orphanage, Dioceses of Burlington.
In residence since age two, Anthony Giallella punched a nun as a teenager and was dragged into St. Joseph’s attic and tied with his arms in the air to a heavy beam. No stranger to bitterly authoritarian and sexually abusive unhinged “caretakers,” Giallella told investigative author Christine Kenneally that this day was different.
“There was something about the nun standing in front of Giallella that was so outside of normal, even orphanage-normal, that it was hard for the young boy to process,” Kenneally writes. “He almost fainted from fear, he told me, but because he was tied standing up, he couldn’t. There was nothing he could do, nowhere else to go, when the nun before him leaned in, bit him hard on the shoulder, and then growled, I am the Devil.”
“It was not one priest at a time,” a Burlington attorney who represented hundreds of survivors of decades of sexual assault in 1990s, told Kenneally some years later, “It was Dante’s inferno.”
The hulking gated stone edifice that for more than 100 years was St. Joseph’s is gone now, but dwindling numbers of aged survivors persist, their trauma experiences a life sentence. As Kenneally knows too well after 20-plus years on the story, survivors in Vermont, Australia, Ireland, Scotland and worldwide represent but a fraction of generations of children who were institutionalized, abused and tortured beyond description. In the attic of one Canadian orphanage in Northern Ontario was a legendary home-built electric chair, used by the French-speaking priests and nuns of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate for discipline in administering shock treatments into the 1960s. Only it wasn’t legend. The use and abuse of the mission style “la chaise electriques,” replete with heavy leather straps, is confirmed in a long-hidden church document.
“St. Joseph was a house of horrors, though not in the usual sense,” Kenneally writes.” That is not to say that children didn’t fly down stairs, sent airborne by rage-filled women; that they weren’t whipped, hung out windows, or humiliated; and that there weren’t any number of stories that either began or ended with a pool of blood.”
Or murder. Or mass graves of missing infants. Or straightjackets, solitary confinement, unauthorized human drug trials and torn, bleeding, damaged and prolapsed anatomy. Not a summer beach book.
One can only hope that author Christine Kenneally has found some personal, professional and psychic closure in her new book, a story she’s been chasing since she was a young reporter in her native Australia, a half a world away from Vermont
“The truth — a truth I struggled to accept for years — is that the cover-up of crimes was profuse, intentional, and effective,” she writes after a relentless, 20-plus years of investigating people who committed criminal acts or by their colleagues, seeking to protect them and the reputation of their church. By her estimate, 13,000 spent all or part of their childhoods as residents of St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington in 1854 at the hands of the Sisters of Providence, an order based in Montreal. When Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donavan 2021 report validated many of the former residents’ claims, the Sisters of Providence, being across an international border, opted not to cooperate with the Task Force investigation.
“How do you investigate a cold case that has been actively concealed by the oldest institution in the world,” Kenneally asks rhetorically. “How do you investigate ten thousand cold cases? It was overwhelming, but I took grim comfort in the refusal of some survivors to be defeated, no matter what they had been through. … They had survived events that most people would tremble to contemplate, and if I learned anything from All of them and their experiences over decades and continents, it was this: if you want to take on a two-thousand-year-old monster, you’re going to have to play a long game.”
That she has, discovering along the way that, as a relentless investigative reporter, the more you find, the more you the more there is no find, and the more you know, the more there is to know. It’s a occupational hazard that persists until you stop.
It’s no small irony that, once press attention diminished in 2019, Christopher Coyne, the current bishop of the Diocese of Burlington, announced that he planned to recommend another priest for canonization, the Catholic Church’s elaborate process toward sainthood. The man he nominated was Louis deGoesbriand, the first bishop of Burlington, who founded St. Joseph’s Orphanage in 1854.
Tom Walsh is a retired investigative reporter, academic and novelist who lives in Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.