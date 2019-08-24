If you traveled along Vermont Route 100 last weekend, you may have seen some of the 800 runners traveling the same path. On Saturday, Aug. 17, the Vermont 100 on 100 Relay race took runners from von Trapp Brewing’s Bierhall in Stowe to Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow.
Francis Miller, a 53-year-old builder from Tunbridge, ran as part of a three-person relay team participating in the ultra-marathon category, meaning each team member ran more than 30 miles. The relay team took turns running each of the 18 segments of the course that climbs, descends and meanders while traveling through Stowe, Waterbury, Waitsfield, Warren, Granville, Hancock, Rochester, Killington, Plymouth and Ludlow. Each segment is marked with a transition area where teammates swap places and runners meet up with their support vehicle to find water, snacks and a rest.
Miller crossed the finish line in Ludlow at 10:30 p.m. after running 34 miles over four segments throughout the day, along with teammates who did the same, and by 11:45 p.m. on that same night, he learned his team had won the ultra-marathon category.
“That was really rewarding,” he said of the first-place finish. “We went through hell with the weather” he said, recalling 80-plus degree temperatures, high humidity and severe thunderstorms in the evening. Plus, he experienced some mild dehydration and a lot of soreness, especially in his feet.
But it wasn’t just the runners putting in a marathon effort. Ten staff and roughly 85 volunteers were behind the coordination of the relay race.
“As with any event,” says Arlon Chaffee, with Loco Races, “participants or observers would look at it as, ‘Oh, it’s just the one day.’ They show up, there’s coffee waiting, they line up at the start line and run. But it starts months before race day.”
Each of the 16 towns the race passes through, for example, require a permit. In some towns, acquiring that permit is as simple as a quick approval at a select board meeting, but in busier towns with more traffic, such as Stowe, it’s a more involved process.
Safety is a main concern for race organizers like Loco Races, who took over managing the race two years ago, after 13 years under management by another group. Organizers like Loco are responsible for using traffic control in some busier areas, with a designated police officer or crossing guard.
The course is also marked with orange traffic cones to help drivers slow down and remain alert while passing runners. Protecting runners with these cones becomes especially important along some stretches of Route 100 that don’t have much of a shoulder for foot traffic. Loco’s staff are responsible for setting up the cones and then, among other tasks on race day, they drive along the course to pick the cones back up after the runners have gone through. These workers end up putting in just as long a day as the runners, starting with providing support at the start line at Trapps Lodge at 4:15 a.m. and finishing by picking up the last cone at the Okemo end around midnight.
Managing 160 relay teams on the course can also be complex. Space is designated near each transition area for support vehicles to pick up runners finishing a segment and to transport the team to the next transition area. Thankfully, the support vans don’t come through all at once, so there are never 160 vans all trying to park in the same place. Partly, this is because Loco Races staggers the start times for runners, meaning they filter on to the course throughout the morning, rather than all starting together.
Loco also utilizes volunteers for the race, and they especially are helpful at the transition areas. At each of the 17 checkpoints, where team members are swapping places, there are four to six volunteers checking in runners and marking times. Chaffee arrives at each transition area 30 to 45 minutes early, along with the volunteers, to help with set-up and provide training for staffing the checkpoint.
The staff putting on an event like this need some recovery time, just like the runners. After this busy weekend, Chaffee says, he’s “trashed after it’s over.”
The effort pays off in a successful event that runners enjoy.
“I love the course,” says Miller, “especially the variation through each the of segments. Running alongside the waterfalls in Granville Gulf is especially beautiful.” The views along the route include farms and ski resorts. There’s a little bit of trail, some back roads, but mostly scenic Route 100, and the locals who come out to cheer runners on. Miller says he’s inspired by it all.
The scenes and roadside encouragement are important because, as Miller points out, running is hard work. He trained for three months before the 100 on 100 Relay. Runners, including himself and his teammates, lose toenails after a run this long and get blisters. When he shares these details with others, he often gets asked “Why?” Laughing, he tells me, “Because we love it.”
