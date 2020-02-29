Seasonal Affective Disorder
By Pamela Ahlen
In winter
I sometimes wake feeling like a moan
clouding the ground,
needing a place inside where joy might reside—
like entering a huge white space and
finding a thimbleful of red to affect by sanguinity.
Joy is the goal, isn’t it?
“Why do two colors, put one next to the other, sing?”
something even Picasso had no word for,
something that can burn out winter blues,
like seeing the white mantle of morning
in all its tender ferocity,
seeing a redbird in snow.
Pamela Ahlen is program coordinator for Bookstock in Woodstock, one of three Vermont literary festivals. She has organized literary readings for Osher (Lifelong Education at Dartmouth). Ahlen received an MFA in creative writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts. Her poems have most recently appeared in Bloodroot, Birch Song, Bohemia, and The Sow’s Ear. She is the author of the chapbook “Gather Every Little Thing” (Finishing Line Press).
This poem, “Seasonal Affective Disorder,” by Pamela Ahlen, encapsulates a mélange of experiences and feelings that winter can bring on, such as “a moan clouding the ground,” a wonderfully visceral and imagistic way to describe the winter blahs. And the phrase “entering a huge white space” describing the gray-white winter landscape, brings on a sense of oppression many of us feel this time of year. But the speaker doesn’t keep us there for long; by the last line of the first stanza, we are tossed a “thimbleful of red,” our first surprise.
Then the treat of the Picasso quote: “Why do two colors, put one next to the other, sing?” Many of my favorite poems use this device of the unlikely question. It’s the moment when a poem turns, or makes a leap away from what has come before to something seemingly unrelated. It’s like a jolt of joy to the body and a zing of surprise to the mind — to have something so unexpected appear on your vision line.
And as the poem says, “Joy is the goal, isn’t it?”
A teacher I studied with at a writers’ residency several years ago was a physicist, as well as a poet. He spoke about this kind of leaping poetry, which he likened to small quantum leaps. He also loved to talk about how the Latin root word “plex,” as in complexity theory, means to weave, not unlike what poetry sometimes does when it weaves together two narratives or ideas. I think Ahlen’s poem does a little of both leaping and weaving, which is what makes it so satisfying to read.
In the first stanza, we have the narrative of winter’s woeful moan suggesting unending bleakness and heaviness. The story continues with the search for some joy, some color — another familiar quest. Then, with the second stanza, a new narrative arrives with the Picasso quote. We are no longer in the same winter landscape; we are in a painting, we are in the mind of an artist. We are in the land of two things coming together to make something new — perhaps an emotion not felt in some time, perhaps a sense of possibility. A visual alchemy starts to transmute the landscape, one powerful enough to burn away the old and whatever is in the way of seeing anew.
What a midwinter gift, to have the white looming landscape come alive before you. Yesterday, I skied with two friends to a remote Adirondack pond amidst drifts of 4 feet or more of snow. We glided through a long tunnel of hemlocks, each draped in snow like great beings fast asleep in white embrace.
The contrast of the sparkling white against the rich green was stunning, each color rich in nuance. And when a shaft of late afternoon sunlight shot through, the hemlocks became unlike any green I had seen before. It wasn’t until hours later that I realized what I had witnessed was indeed two colors singing, even dancing, as light particles bounced between snow crystals, hemlock trees and our human eyes.
Susan Jefts is a poet and educator from the Adirondacks and Ripton.
