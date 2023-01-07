To Swim Deep
By Susan Jefts
All that is beautiful
that slips away —
a December night
that before was November
and September and before that,
July when days were blue silver
waves we swam through.
Droplets alighted our skin,
grass became silk to our feet
under white birches —
day after day went on like that.
Now this cold winter night
drift us into whiteness
and so we go into soft lit houses
with our books and our work,
and our voices that know
this is the time to dive deep
into questions put aside too long.
To go far into this blue light,
the winter hours plunging
to where we might find
each other’s shore, you and I.
I wrote this poem a few years ago on a December night as I was beginning to settle into the beauty of the crystalline mornings and the snowy blue evenings, even as something else made me think of another kind of blue — that of the deep lakes of summer and white birches leaning lithely over the water. In that moment, the two seemed not so different; the lakes of summer and the woods of winter both have their own kind of reach, their own depths that lure.
Both can pull you in directions of longing and exploration. Summer, toward connection to Earth through our feet on warm ground and our bodies caressed by silky water. And winter, for connection of a different kind — indoor warmth, fire light touched skin, deep reading and soulful conversations — all of which can lead to a different kind of deep dive, into all that we might not have seen in the brilliant light of summer. Some of this we might welcome, some we might not due to their complexity and challenge, but often we are the better and the richer for taking those plunges.
It seems this is an age-old journey we’re drawn toward taking in winter, aided by the contrast of the cold outdoors and a warm interior home. And by the deep gratitude these days for having a warm home from which to consider the enduring cycles of darkness descending early, followed by those crystalline mornings and all the paradox and wonder they offer.
Susan Jefts is a poet and editor living in the southern Adirondacks of New York and part of the year in Middlebury. She writes from the land she lives on and leads others in poetic explorations of their own connections to land and water. Her poetry has been published in numerous journals locally and nationally.
