Thanks
By Mary Ruefle
Thank you for drawing the crow
outside my window.
Thank you for drawing the wrinkled bittersweet berries
brightening the blighted ash.
Thank you for drawing the stump, the mound
and the dog with a broken hip.
Thank you for drawing the horizon like that.
Thank you for drawing the woman standing.
She isn’t saying anything. I like that.
Thank you for drawing the dry lightning.
Thank you for drawing the grass
crawling out from under the iron ball.
Thank you for drawing the open skies.
Thank you for adding color
in the form of a tangerine drift of birds
moving away toward the sound of a harp
that embodies a heaven I can only imagine.
I love this picture.
I look at it every day.
Thank you for not making a film instead.
Mary Ruefle is the author of many books, including "Dunce" (Wave Books, 2019), which was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize, longlisted for the National Book Award and the National Book Critics’ Circle Award, as well as a finalist for the LA Times Book Prize. She is also the recipient of numerous honors, including the Robert Creeley Award, an Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a Guggenheim fellowship, a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship, and a Whiting Award. She lives in Bennington, where she serves as the state’s poet laureate.
This poem by Mary Ruefle ushers us into a kind of praise poem with the recurring phrase of thank you: Thank you for drawing the crow outside my window … thank you for drawing the stump, the mound … It could be a painting the speaker is standing before, it could be a scene outside a window. It feels like a moment of praise for all that is, delivered in an unusual and whimsical way. The things mentioned are not the typically beautiful images of nature like sunflowers and lush green trees, but are less likely ones — the blighted ash and the dog with a broken hip — and they get our attention. Yet, there are also the bittersweet berries that brighten that blighted ash, a striking image. Beauty and vibrancy alongside disease.
Later in the poem is a shift. The birds in their tangerine drift notice it first: a sound, the first one in the poem. Here is also the first significant movement and the first color. Off fly the birds toward the sounding harp — who wouldn’t? This is where, for me, the poem becomes something I feel instead of just see. Something stirs in me, and I feel certain something significant has just happened, not just in me, but in the poem. And although I’m not completely sure what that is, I don’t mind. The feeling is what’s important — and what I feel is suddenly more awake, more alive to the odd beauty and wonder of this world, in all its strangeness.
As we approach the final lines, the poem has moved beyond the idea of a painting, beyond a scene outside the window, beyond one moment. It suddenly feels like all the moments of a day morphing into something greater. We sense the speaker standing in the center of it all, or maybe flying off with the tangerine birds towards all that music.
Susan Jefts is a poet and editor from the Adirondacks and Vermont, whose poems have been published in numerous journals, most recently "Quiet Diamonds" by Orchard Street Press and "Poems in the Time of COVID" by Small Pond Press in Brattleboro.
