Banality
By Gregory Djanikian
There’s something to be said for banality,
the way it keeps everything on a level plane,
one cliché blithely following another
like cows heading toward the pasture.
How lovely sometimes not to think
about Russian Futurism, or the second law
of thermodynamics, or how thinking itself
requires some thoughtfulness.
I’d like to ask if Machiavelli
ever owned a dog named “Prince.”
I’d like to imagine Rosalind Franklin
lounging pleasantly by a wood stove.
Let the mind take a holiday,
the body put its slippers on.
It’s a beautiful day, says the banal,
and today, I’m happy to agree
with its genial locutions.
Woof, woof, goes the neighbor’s dog.
The sun is pouring in through the window,
heating up the parlor, the blue sky is so blue,
and the cumulous clouds are looking very cumulous.
I’m all for reading a murder mystery,
Something with flair but forgettable.
Or some novelette whose hero’s name
is Hawk or Kestrel, a raptor bird
soaring above his ravished love.
I’m lying on the couch with easy puzzles.
I’m playing a song that has no accidentals.
Life’s but a dream, comme ci, comme ca.
No doubt, tomorrow I’ll be famished
for what’s occult and perilous,
all those knots in the brain,
all the words that are hard to crack.
Today, I’m floating like a feather,
call me falcon, look me up
in the field guide under Blissful,
Empty headed, under everything
that loves what it does today,
and requires no explanation.
This poem has appeared previously in Roads Taken, Contemporary Vermont Poetry, Green Writers Press and in Sojourners of the In-Between, Carnegie Mellon University Press.
Gregory Djanikian has published seven collections of poetry with Carnegie Mellon, the latest of which is Sojourners of the In-Between (2020) which includes his poem “Banality.” His work has appeared in numerous journals, including American Poetry Review, Boulevard, New Ohio Review, Poetry, Poetry Northwest, TriQuarterly, among others, and in many anthologies, including Best American Poetry (Scribners), Good Poems, American Places (Viking), Seriously Funny (Georgia), Poem in Your Pocket (The Academy of American Poets), and 180 More: Extraordinary Poems for Every Day (Random House). He has summered at his house in Irasburg since 1989.
Today I’m floating like a feather writes the poet in the poem “Banality.” Or like a leaf or a boat on the water, I would add. What a sweet autumn we’re having — so many soft days of luminous color, perfect for wandering and for emptying. I love the poem’s playful, almost humorous, tone and also its paradox. It extends a sincere invitation to welcome banality, lounging and gazing, and leave behind such involved ideas as Russian Futurism and thermodynamics to instead hear the neighbor’s dog bark and watch cumulous clouds looking very cumulous. But, of course, the mere mention of those involved ideas and the phrase cumulous clouds brings in all that is not banal.
Perhaps the speaker is someone who thinks too much — don’t we all — but today has found himself wandering, enchanted with the everyday things of the world. Meanwhile there are still many weighty issues and complex ideas to explore. But through all of that we might still be able to tread lightly and perhaps even “float a little above this difficult world” as another poet named Mary Oliver said. What “Banality” shows us is a way to be with everything at once; to move into a realm of lightness and maybe even keep it within us always, despite what outer circumstances might present.
I think of “the lightness of being” that comes up in many Eastern spiritual teachings, a phrase that makes me feel lighter just saying it. I think of Psalm 139 “The night will shine like the day, for darkness is as light to you.” I remember how it felt to be a child playing for hours, immersed in the world of the woods and meadows. I think of how it felt these past few weeks paddling on a small Adirondack lake, the sunlight illuminating more colors than I could name. I call up all of that while I sit to write by my window on this cold gray morning and press it deep into my marrow where I hope it lives for a long time to come.
Susan Jefts is a poet and editor from the Adirondacks and Vermont, whose poems have been published in numerous journals, locally and nationally. She runs workshops using poetry to deepen our experiences in nature and of what we find sacred.
