Across the Lake (section 3)
By David Crews
If I remember the lake yesterday, the tanager
deep in the woods, it feels like a memory
lost in a series of new ones, each singular event
simply a tanager in a tree.
And then there are only trees, a huge blue sky.
Say he is not gone; I cannot find a tanager.
He is only gone
when you are looking for him, how the day passes
more brief than the one before
when a late evening chill spills down your neck, the way
the forest goes quiet I want to tell you
that tanager will always remain a scarlet flutter
in the high canopy, will beckon you to see
in a rush of color the fleeting moment, your day
just another day across the lake
and the tanager
do not try to take him with you, but listen instead
to his song (He pulls her close, a hand in her hair.)
This talk of tanagers stirs your thoughts, your eyes
tell me so, it is here at the lake
where you feel most alive Tell me you love me
and this moment will be ours, will fill
with our living
In the morning when you wake
I am the song in your resting hair, the softness
of your mouth, and my touch
tells you so The tanager across the lake
you will never hold inside your delicate hands
how to hold so much color
But we are here now, and the lake is here
the tanager here
We should only ask for so much.
This poem is part of a longer poem of six sequential parts. This section was previously published in Birds Thumb (2017) and Canary (2017).
David Crews is a writer and editor who currently resides in southern Vermont, ancestral land of Mohican and Abenaki peoples. He cares for work that explores a reconnection to land and place, wilderness, preservation, nonviolence. New poetry from Mônadenok is forthcoming or found in The Ecological Citizen, Appalachia, Ran Off With the Star Bassoon, and This Broken Shore. His mermaid sequence, Incantation, is now available as a limited edition, handmade chapbook designed and produced by Josh Dannin of Directangle Press. Find David and his work at davidcrewspoetry.com online.
This poem “Across the Lake” speaks to me of the dreamlike quality some days can take, even as they are happening, days that hold beauty and sky and longing. It moves between realms earthly and otherworldly, and calls on you to use your deeper senses and imagination. The tanager feels like a focal point offering something real and tangible, even while it remains ungraspable. The tanager is there, then not there, the way birds are. He becomes more “a scarlet flutter in the high canopy” than an actual bird, representing so many other things worthwhile and beautiful which, by nature, we tend to try and hold onto. At the same time, there is a sense from the poem’s characters of being deeply present and alive, even as the scarlet flutter they seek becomes more elusive.
The poem is also a kind of love story, with the appearance of a beloved partway through. That, too, feels dreamlike and time seems to move back and forth. Now we have the loved one’s presence, as well as the tanager, the lake and sky. As soft and floating as the poem is, this is also how life is sometimes when we’ve had a sweet experience with the desire to hold it and make it ours forever. Of course, we, can’t, yet if we’re lucky, something of it might linger on. As the poet writes “And the tanager, do not try to take it with you, but listen instead to this song.”
Susan Jefts is a poet and editor from the Adirondacks and Vermont, whose poems have been published in numerous journals, locally and nationally. She runs workshops using poetry to deepen our experiences in nature, and of what we find sacred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.