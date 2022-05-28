Growing up around hills and lakes in New Jersey west of New York City, Buffy Aakaash has since lived as a queer man in cities and rural towns throughout the U.S. His poems have been published by Sweety Cat Press, Main Street Rag and Dissonance Magazine, among others. “Untangling the Knots,” his chapbook of How-To poems, will be published by Kelsay Books in November 2022. Currently, he resides in Vermont’s Green Mountains with his four-legged companion, Bodhi. His work can be viewed at www.BuffyAakaashPoetry.com online.
This poem feels to me like a whirl through a forest, and its seasons, like a beautiful sylvan dance. It feels like Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” mythical and real at the same time. The tongue dances in the mouth when these lines are read, the body starts to move — like the trees and branches the poem sings of. Like the dance that life is.
I feel in the first lines of the poem a sense of wandering, maybe even overwhelming. A wondering at the why of it all. So many deaths and rebirths. So many lost leaves in the wind. Then some focus arrives: Around this tree we embrace all trees, writes the poet. If we can embrace one, we can embrace all, including ourselves. Ourselves so many trees.
In the poem’s second half, I sense a different tone, one of slowing, of rooting, of finding home. And with that, an embrace of our whole self, of all our relations — human and not — swirling about us in the forest of this life. Sometimes, as we root in place, we begin to branch out in new and beautiful ways and touch more than we’d ever anticipated. We join the dance of life more fully.
Susan Jefts is a poet and editor from the Adirondacks and Vermont, whose poems have been published in numerous journals and anthologies. She runs workshops using poetry to deepen our experiences in nature and of what we find sacred.
