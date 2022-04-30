Choosing the Light
by James Crews
We think of wildflowers as fragile,
amazed at the way they shoot through
layers of soil and plowed-up gravel
on the raw cusp of spring each year,
sensing some new heat and invitation
in the sun, often long before we do.
But as I kneel beside the first tiny
yellow coltsfoot to appear in the yard,
in ground I’d think too rocky and cold
for any living thing, I see they are
not delicate. I notice the segmented
stems that must have guarded each bud
as they pushed upward like spears
to pierce the warmer air. Relentless
as the urge that also blooms in us
sometimes — to find the one thing
that brings us alive, and open ourselves
fully to it, never giving up and saying
to the world: Do to me what you must.
Knowing it will have been worth it
to spend even just one day, a single hour,
exposed to the light we chose.
James Crews is editor of the bestselling anthology, "How to Love the World," featured on NPR’s Morning Edition, as well as in The Boston Globe and The Washington Post. He is the author of four prize-winning collections of poetry: "The Book of What Stays," "Telling My Father," "Bluebird" and "Every Waking Moment," and his poems have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Ploughshares and The Sun. Crews teaches in the Poetry of Resilience seminars and lives with his husband in Shaftsbury. Visit www.jamescrews.net to sign up for weekly poems and prompts.
To find the one thing that brings us alive, and open ourselves — this is a line that sings. The lines in this poem by James Crews help us feel the energy and strength of the little coltsfoot flower rising up, or of the many other things in spring that appear overnight with color and vibrancy. I am amazed every year at the crocuses and daffodils that push through the cold ground in late March and early April, sometimes when snow has been flying just hours before. If they can make of themselves something strong and beautiful, so can I. So can we.
It’s not hard to feel inspired by the many phrases that carry the pulsing energy of spring. What can be harder is to do something with that feeling, and this is where the last part of the poem comes in with the phrase “the light we chose.” This goes beyond the inspiration to a more active role of considering what we’ve chosen in our lives. What kind of light, and what form has it taken? What color, what tone? And how might we direct that light in our life — to what meaningful expression, whether for ourselves or for someone or something else? Even if it’s sitting at our window considering this question, that is worthwhile.
This thought brings us back to the earlier question in the poem of what brings us alive. Considering this question can give us clues as to what our light is, of what shape it holds and where it wants to take us. This is something many poets and philosophers have explored throughout the ages. It’s a question that will hopefully never go away and one that seems needed now more than ever.
Susan Jefts is a poet and editor from the Adirondacks and Vermont, whose poems have been published in numerous journals, most recently “Quiet Diamonds” by Orchard Street Press and “Poems in the Time of COVID” by Small Pond Press in Brattleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.