The coyote stalked almost silently through a field, fresh snow dampening the sound of her feet as she moved across an open expanse beside a busy Rutland Town road.
She was roughly 50 yards away when she caught sight of me photographing her, her head turning quickly in my direction for barely a second, her eyes flashing gray-blue, before she turned back to her route of travel.
A coyote with blue-gray eyes?
I shot a few more frames as she moved on, her gait never changing, and within half a minute she was gone.
I’ve seen dozens of coyotes over the years, and most looked more like the coyote most of my generation watched on Saturday-morning cartoons, Wile E. Coyote, a skinny, brown-and tan dog bent on catching Road Runner in the southwestern desert. They all had brownish-gold eyes.
This animal was gorgeous, with a thick coat, deep chest, beautiful markings on its face and legs, and a big thick tail that made me think more of a fox than the coyotes I’d seen before.
But this was no little fox, or even a simple coyote; it looked, for lack of a better word, special.
It was bigger than any coyote I’d ever seen; female coyotes typically top out around 35 pounds, males at 45 pounds. This dog looked bigger to me, and I was certain it was a female.
As soon as I was home, I searched online for “blue-eyed coyotes” and found there have been what’s been described as “mutant” blue-eyed coyotes found in California. I also searched for info on the size and identifying characteristics of the coyote, briefly wondering if this was actually a small wolf — though I know wolves have been considered extinct in Vermont since the mid to late 1800s.
So, what exactly did I see and photograph? I sent a photo to a friend at the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, and he and a subsequent review of the F&W website provided the likely answer: This was a coyote, but Vermont coyotes aren’t the same coyotes that prompted Wile E.’s image.
The coyote has only been in Vermont since the 1940s, originally coming south from Quebec, where they got a DNA jolt. According to Fish & Wildlife’s website, “Vermont’s coyote population has bred heavily with wolves in Canada, making them larger and more social than their western counterparts.”
In other words, Vermont coyotes are different from coyotes out west or in the southern United States — and in my view, far more beautiful and regal.
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and Times Argus reporter and editor and GMP executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography. He writes occasionally for both newspapers.
