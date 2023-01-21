A few weeks ago, my traveling companion, Bea, and I decided on a long holiday weekend together here in Vermont. There was little question in our minds that Thor, the god of weather, would interfere as usual. Still, the thought of a peaceful two days by the window watching the snow and (for her) getting away from meeting agendas and Zoom conferences would be a great little vacation.

Then I had a brilliant idea: Why not spend Saturday night in a different country? There is one — the second largest in the world, in fact — just north of Vermont. And why not spend it at an elegant inn just north of the border, about two hours from Montpelier, where my wife and I used to go to celebrate occasions? I sent the URL address to Bea and got an enthusiastic response. So I tackled the web page (always a risky endeavor for a geezer with a wood-fired computer) and secured a room. I ignored as best I could the five dollar signs that accompanied its rating. It was what the hell, all will be well — I hoped.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Willem Lange is a beloved New England contractor, writer and master storyteller. His weekly column, A Yankee Notebook, appears in several New England publications, including the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.