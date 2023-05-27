On paper, the Connecticut River and the Rhone don’t look all that different. Each of them is about 300 miles long from the town nearest its source (Pittsburg and Chamonix) to its debouchment into the sea (Long Island Sound and the Mediterranean). Their latitudes are only a couple of degrees apart. Each passes through progressively larger towns and cities and various styles of architecture (Avignon and Hanover; rustic to classical). Both have been the scenes of battles, massacres and cultural disruption.

Gazing heavenward toward the looming snow and ice-clad Alps from any of the many plazas in Chamonix, however, is vastly different from looking upward toward the pine, spruce and fir trees from in front of the general store in Pittsburg. You know you’re in a special place. The first winter Olympic Games were held here, in 1924. The prevalence of chalet style is absolute, almost kitschy — sort of a European Lake Placid. But the mountains overwhelm and justify it. In imagination, my eyes climbed castellated ridges and narrow couloirs toward towering, snowy peaks; my feet, steady beneath me (if I lean on my cane), have aged beyond yearning to be up there. The town and its mountains are spectacular enough.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

Willem Lange is a beloved New England contractor, writer and master storyteller. His weekly column, A Yankee Notebook, appears in several New England publications, including the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.

