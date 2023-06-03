This will be the week of my 70th high school reunion, a joyous occasion, though diminished a great deal by the absence of deceased classmates and others who for one reason or another won’t make it.

Increasingly, as Time’s wingéd chariot draws near, reunions become survival contests. I remember my father demurring to attend his 70th college reunion. “Vera (his second wife and a classmate) and I are the only ones left. We have a reunion right here every day.” In a few days, while occupying the seats of honor in the front pews of the chapel, my classmates and I will feel the weight — and the lusty singing voices — of the younger classes behind us propelling us toward oblivion. Still, it will feel a lot like returning home to where my adult life began. If the weather forecast promises fair, I’ll be showing up in a sports car, and with a girlfriend, to boot. This can be characterized as shaking your fist in the face of the gods.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Willem Lange is a beloved New England contractor, writer and master storyteller. His weekly column, A Yankee Notebook, appears in several New England publications, including the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.