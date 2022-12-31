The end-of-the-year holidays are again upon us, with all their multiple significance and meanings for millions of people in much of the world. But putting aside for the moment all the idiotic arguments about what to call them, we probably can agree they’re a time of rejoicing for a multiplicity of reasons. We also have to agree the term “holiday” derives from Old English and German, meaning “holy day” — one on which, at least once upon a time, we stopped working (unless employed in an essential service) and celebrated whatever divinity or impulse made it holy for us.

Like Thanksgiving, the Christmas season is one of vastly increased travel. But travel is no longer marked by the sound of sleigh bells jingling past the house. Instead, it involves the all-enveloping roar and stink of hundreds of reciprocating engines rumbling in the tunnels in front of airport terminals, lines of travelers at desks or kiosks, then shuffling like zombies to reach the security checks, and finally, at the appropriate gates, waiting for flights to be announced.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

Willem Lange is a beloved New England contractor, writer and master storyteller. His weekly column, A Yankee Notebook, appears in several New England publications, including the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.

