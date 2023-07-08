Tick.jpg

As human environments encroach on the wild, the interface between suburbs and the habitat of deer and other animals increases.

 File Photo

It doesn’t take a genius to spot the irresistible threat headed our way from the southwestern United States. Serious changes (along with smoke from forest fires) are in the air. I’m predicting a second wave of immigration and real estate inflation, now that the COVID-related mania seems to be behind us. This second wave will be driven by folks who can afford to flee cities increasingly threatened by rising seawater and electrical grids unable to meet the growing demand for air-conditioning. Yep, it’s coming.

But for those of us who live in these delightful and coveted hinterlands, there’s another threat to our pleasant lives here. Unlike increasingly violent storms, warmer winters, early budding plants, and blistering summer temperatures, this one has been here all along. It’s just that till now it hasn’t been so noticeable — or so dangerous. Actually, it’s a “they:” the various species of sylvan parasites called ticks. They’re proliferating and thriving here, primarily because of our ever-warmer winters.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0