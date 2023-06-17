I gave Kiki her Kong with a healthy dab of peanut butter inside, promised her I’d be back as soon as possible (the next day); my daughter, Martha, would pick her up in a couple of hours; tossed my gym bag and rain parka into Hagar, and turned his ignition key. The dashboard screen lit up and displayed the route ahead of me. Three-and-a-half hours, including a pit stop, and I wouldn’t need gas till I was on the way home. I hit “GO,” and Bridget (Siri with an Irish accent) told me to go down the driveway and turn left.

It’s what I do — travel for work — and it’s not at all unpleasant (usually). I don’t care much for heavy traffic, unless it’s moving reasonably well; I try to avoid driving at night nowadays; and I don’t enjoy driving west — the direction I’m usually traveling at the end of the work day — into the setting sun.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

Willem Lange is a beloved New England contractor, writer and master storyteller. His weekly column, A Yankee Notebook, appears in several New England publications, including the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.