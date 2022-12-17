For longer than I can remember, the New Testament has been referred to by believers as the Greatest Story Ever Told. If you judge by longevity, it’s a runner-up to the older stories of Genesis (think Adam and Eve, Noah, Moses and Joshua); but if you judge by influence and social impact, it has no peer. There was even a 1965 Hollywood movie of the same title, which featured a galaxy of cinemati from John Wayne to Sal Mineo, and Angela Lansbury to Shelley Winters. The film itself turned out to be the Most Expensive Story Ever Told up to that time. Watching it today, it feels pretty clunky in its obvious slavishness to its biblical sources, as if the writers and director were quite aware of the impending judgments of the faithful.

It doesn’t really matter whether you believe the story; that is, think it factual. It’s still an amazing one, and has inspired a couple thousand years of study, inspiration, conflict and repression. Surrounded as I was by clerics from infancy through adolescence, and shadowed by the same ever since, I get it. Informed in adulthood and now senescence by scholarship and what I hope is healthy skepticism, I can see it more and more as a story (as distinct from history) intended by its authors and promulgators to, as the verse in Proverbs declares, show us the way to go, so that even in old age we shall not depart from it.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Willem Lange is a beloved New England contractor, writer and master storyteller. His weekly column, A Yankee Notebook, appears in several New England publications, including the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.