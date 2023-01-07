Christmas week 2022 in the United States was, depending upon your circumstances and point of view, exciting, challenging, profitable, calamitous, frustrating, expensive or ruinous. The winter storm, as if programmed by an enemy, caught us at our most vulnerable, and even strained the best-prepared of us.

Long a scoffer at the hyperventilation of many weather forecasters, I doubted it would be as harsh a storm as it turned out to be. My traveling companion, however, much more experienced in airline problems and considerably wiser than I, nixed the idea of starting from different airports — she from Boston and I from Burlington — to reach our destination in Arkansas. The chances of not arriving together were too great. So I’d drive to her home in Nahant (an island connected to the mainland north of Boston by a causeway), and we’d leave (or not leave) together from Logan Airport.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

Willem Lange is a beloved New England contractor, writer and master storyteller. His weekly column, A Yankee Notebook, appears in several New England publications, including the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.

