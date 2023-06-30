I discovered the links among strength, body weight and balance during the winter of 1959-60. Working at the Lake Placid bobsled run introduced me to a whole new gang of men, most of them from “the other side of the mountain.” They ranged in age from about 24 (me) to Spencer Branch (if he wasn’t 70, he at least looked it). We ranged in skills from middle-aged dubs suited best for the most menial of jobs, like mixing ice slush, to “plasterers,” old hands who stood on staging planks and with the flat backs of their shovels smoothed the slush into the parabolic curves of ice all the way down the run.

The one guy who often caught my attention was Georgie Farrell. Short — maybe 5’7” — quick as a red squirrel, and what the old-timers (many of them alumni of the extinct logging camps) called “catty,” George could run across a horizontal 8-inch spruce pole 20 feet in the air to get to the staging high up on a curve. None of the rest of us ever even tried that. The pole was too skinny and the distance too far down. But it did suggest to me that his native strength had a lot to do with his confidence and sense of balance.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

