During the 1950s, I had a friend who was kind of quirky. We were both aspiring mountaineers and did some really nice hikes and climbs together. But there was this about him: He took the label off all his possessions because he didn't want to provide free advertising to people he had paid already. He also tried to do everything with his left hand (he was right-handed) so that, in the case of a calamity involving his right arm, he'd still be able to operate efficiently. I always thought that was a stupid idea — that, in the event of said calamity, he could then start practicing with his left hand. Our paths diverged: I stayed East, and he went West, and shortly afterward, he was killed in an avalanche. So much for all that practicing with his left hand.

At the moment, I am doing exactly what he did — using mostly my left hand because my right arm is in a full-arm cast. I can't scratch my nose with my right hand, I can't put in my right hearing aid with my right hand, and I can't reach very far with it.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Willem Lange is a beloved New England contractor, writer and master storyteller. His weekly column, A Yankee Notebook, appears in several New England publications, including the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.