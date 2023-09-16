During the 1960s, I taught high school English in a riverside village on the west side of Lake Champlain. Looking back, I can see the situation for our small family was idyllic. But in my early 30s, I wasn’t quite ready for idylls; so after six years of very pleasant, if somewhat modestly remunerated, teaching and coaching, we left Willsboro and the Boquet River for greener pastures.

The years there, however, had been filled with historical interest. The falls in the river at the foot of the village had been the summer resort of local Abenakis, who had fished there for migrating salmon. During pre-Revolutionary days, the land around the falls was purchased by an Irish-American veteran of the French and Indian Wars, one William Gilliland, who named the location Willsborough after himself, built a mill dam at the falls, and began inviting settlers to join him.

