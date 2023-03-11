January 2023 was a month of Sundays, ending abruptly on the 29th with a fourth and final Sunday fall on ice underfoot. My friend, Bea, and I left my house for church that morning, and that was the last time I saw the house ’til the day after yesterday, when my son drove me home from the rehabilitation center. It looked very good to me.

There was a pile of letters, newspapers and magazines on my desk awaiting triage. There were several hundred emails on my computer. I tore the month of January off my desk calendar so I could enter my new appointments and obligations, realized I was looking at the month that never was, and tore off another to reveal March. Whoops! I began sorting the mail to look for unpaid bills. Coming back to my normal life was a lot like hopping a moving railroad train. The telephone, which moves much faster than checks in the mail, repaired most of the damage (I think) this morning.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

Willem Lange is a beloved New England contractor, writer and master storyteller. His weekly column, A Yankee Notebook, appears in several New England publications, including the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.

