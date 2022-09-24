Some situations in life have the capacity to make us anxious; others, while appearing to threaten our plans and equanimity, usher us instead into a zone of zen-like calm.

Sitting in an airport waiting room and watching the connection time for your next flight dwindle while your plane, for obscure reasons, is going nowhere, can inspire the production of stomach acids and drive other thoughts from your mind. But the same circumstance, minus the necessity of the connection, can transform you instantly into a philosopher. It does help if the embattled airline agent at the gate can tell you why. In this case, we were going nowhere because the plane lacked a first officer, and the airline was busily looking for one (who arrived at length to great applause). Our destination was the final one for everybody waiting, so a sort of cheerful sense of frustration settled over the waiting crowd. We were all, figuratively speaking, in the same boat.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

