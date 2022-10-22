Rain drips steadily from the eaves as the afternoon winds down to dusk. The thermometer slides slowly down into the 40s. The house is warm enough, but I can feel the cold nibbling at the windowpanes. The firewood is all in the cellar; the snow tires are on the car; a small chicken thigh sits thawing for supper. It’s very quiet and serene. Except for one thing: I’m trying to type with a furry terrier sprawled snoozing across my lap. This is nearly a physical impossibility.

I don’t know what she sees in it; it isn’t much of a lap. During the summer, with all the windows open for the cross-draft, she finds a shady spot on the floor and barely raises an eyebrow at invitations to “come up here.” Now, with the dark and cold advancing — and who knows what else she senses encroaching from the woods out back? — she’s suddenly appointed herself the official groin-warmer. She may know this intuitively; but when we settle down like this, I can peek at my Dick Tracy wristwatch and watch my heart rate drop. I suspect hers does, too. People and their pets can grow marvelously attuned to each other.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

Willem Lange is a beloved New England contractor, writer and master storyteller. His weekly column, A Yankee Notebook, appears in several New England publications, including the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.

