Wednesday, 7/30, 10 p.m. Cold, rainy, windy. Still windbound. Blew hard all day. Fished up and down the canyon with Baird, slept, read. Can’t move till the wind dies. Bob’s barometer still dropping. Half the fuel is gone, and we’ve seen barely a pencil stick of firewood so far. So we’re cutting back on cooking. Sushi tonight.

I always kept a journal on our canoe trips to the Canadian Arctic. Most of those old notebooks, dog-eared and water-stained, record exciting rapids, giant lake trout and encounters with the natives — caribou, muskoxen and grizzlies. This one is a catalog of meteorological calamities.

