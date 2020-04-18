Doing what we do, especially during a pandemic where everyone is self-isolating in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, journalists end up chasing what we call “impact stories”: health care, business, education, policy-making — You get the idea.
It’s often the same sources feeding and providing us information. And without the usual access we require to provide context, these stories are important but a bit dull.
After all, what wonks have to say about the pandemic’s effects doesn’t really give us a lot of solace from the monotony of self-isolating.
We want to hear about us — everyday people.
We are missing being social. This distancing is taking a serious toll, especially now that the weather is improving, the lawns are greening up, the flowers are coming out — and our routines are completely turned upside down.
So within the newsroom recently, we got to thinking about those impacts — good, bad and ugly. And we decided that we needed a platform for hearing what you have to say, but also provide a means by which you can “see” people who are affected. We understand that sense of community is important, not just for an interaction but for a connectedness.
Today we are introducing a feature we call “Five Questions With ...”
Every Saturday and Tuesday, we will feature someone — they may be very recognizable to everyone; or they may be someone you have never heard of before — to tell us, via email, how they are coping with self-isolation and what’s coming out of it. They also were asked to provide a photograph of themselves in their space.
As you will see, everyone is getting the same questions.
1. How are you handling self-isolation?
2. What has been the biggest challenge for you?
3. What has been the most pleasant surprise?
4. How much of what you’re doing do you think will you carry forward after the pandemic?
5. And what do you feel the lessons will be that come out of all of this?
Initially, we asked about 20 people from around the state to participate. That number quickly jumped, as participants and staff started coming up with other individuals who should be approached. What has come out are some very personal struggles, some heartfelt sentiments, and some all out laughs. Those five questions provide a range of answers that really get at what this pandemic means today, and what it could mean for us all — as community and society — after this too has passed.
We are so grateful to the participants for their time and thought. And we are so grateful for you — as our audience — for allowing us this opportunity to provide insight to a struggle we all can relate to right now.
So through “Five Questions With ...” let’s find out the answers together.
Steven Pappas is the executive editor and publisher of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
