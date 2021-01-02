Have you ever wondered what other people carry in their backcountry pack? Or maybe you’ve wondered what socks they’re wearing, which ski they prefer or what’s in that thermos. If so, it’s time for some backcountry show and tell.
Show and tell, it turns out, hasn’t changed much since we were in kindergarten. It’s still a great opportunity to see other people’s stuff, especially their outdoor gear. One of the best applications for adults of the age-old sharing activity is the Backcountry Show and Tell video series hosted by Catamount Trail Association.
Those in the know are predicting explosive growth in backcountry skiing this winter as we all try to have some much-needed outdoor fun during a pandemic. We saw a large increase in the number of people heading outdoors this summer; now, this winter, gear shops around the state are reporting higher-than-usual sales of winter backcountry gear, too.
This growth means loads of newcomers to backcountry skiing and snowboarding are asking questions like, which ski or board is best for me? What boot should I buy? And where are the best places to go? (Old-timers who have been backcountry skiing and riding for a long time also enjoy discussing these timeless questions, too.)
CTA maintains the 300-mile Catamount Trail, a ski trail that runs the length of the state, plus several other backcountry zones around the state. They run a youth skiing program that put 500 kids on skis last year. In a normal year, the organization hosts events that help skiers and riders of all levels head into the backcountry. But to meet the needs of pandemic-era skiers, CTA modified their programs this year. The organization’s staff have had to reimagine their offerings, including modifying procedures to match COVID-19 precautions and coming up with socially-distant ways to inspire and encourage people to get outside.
To that end, CTA hosted seven live workshops covering backcountry ski gear, dressing for the backcountry, first aid essentials, what to pack, and more. The online workshops were held in November and December, with more in the works for upcoming months, and now the recordings are available on their website at catamounttrail.org/backcountry-show-tell-video-series.
“We knew going in that this season was going to be unlike anything we’ve experienced before,” says Greg Maino, who directs communications and events for CTA. “We knew it was going to be challenging, and we knew we were going to have to be flexible and adapt.”
The organization has just launched their new Weekly Winter Challenge Series, for which participants head outdoors to complete the challenge, document it on social media with the hashtag #CatamountWeeklyWinterChallenge, and submit a quick and easy form. There are new challenges and prizes every week.
“It’s a stand-in for our regular events, and we’re hoping it will inspire people to get outside and explore their backyards,” says Maino about the virtual challenge.
When it comes to doing that exploring, CTA’s video series will help get skiers and riders ready. Take clothing, for example: What should a backcountry skier or rider wear to stay comfortable — and safe — while out exploring the woods?
This video, called “Backcountry Clothing Strategies,” starts with the feet, as each of five experienced skiers and riders share their favorite socks to keep their feet dry and warm; then they move up the body by each talking about their favorite long underwear, outerwear and layering techniques. As Maino points out, dressing for the backcountry can be a bit tricky, because conditions are different from day to day. It’s important to stay warm, but also not to get too hot, because too much sweat can lead to excessive heat loss.
Started on Nov. 17, the video series took a “super informal” approach to talking about backcountry gear. Each guest showed off their personal gear and discussed why they made those choices, what they like and don’t like in the backcountry, and what has worked and hasn’t. “The goal,” reads the website, “isn’t to tell you what you should purchase or do. The goal is share as many different perspectives as possible so you can make better decisions for yourself.”
Equally — or perhaps more — important, they all share their love of getting out in the woods and exploring wild places, including places you may not get to see at a resort. Says Maino, “There’s plenty of space for everyone to get outside. Let’s just make sure we’re doing it in a way that ensures we all come out the other side healthy and safe.”
