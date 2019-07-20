When Amy Lothrop, of Winooski, took her Girl Scouts troop snowshoeing last winter, none of the girls had been before. She initially heard some reluctant grumbles, but by the end, they were asking, “When can we go again?”
Outdoor adventure is one of several new offerings for Girl Scouts, in addition to other programs that meet the needs and interests of today’s young girl.
Earlier this week, Girl Scouts of the USA launched 42 new badges for girls in grades K through 12 that focus on outdoor high adventure, cybersecurity, space science, computer coding, and more. The badges enhance the organization’s existing girl-led programming, offering girls everything from adventuring in the snow or mountains to learning how to use coding to solve problems they care about.
“Every generation reinvents Girl Scouts,” says Lothrop, explaining that national leadership aims to provide programs that match the needs and interests of the current generation of girls. When it comes to the public image of Girl Scouts, perceptions don’t always keep pace with reality. “We fall behind cookies,” says Lothrop about the Girl Scouts’ often outdated image. But it’s more than cookies and crafts.
Last summer, the Girl Scouts introduced 30 new badges and two new Journeys, which is a thematic series of earned awards, in cybersecurity, environmental advocacy, mechanical engineering, robotics, and space exploration. This year’s release of 42 new badges is a continuation of this effort to empower girls to unleash their inner strengths and accomplish amazing things, explains Ginger Kozlowski, with Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, which is based in Bedford, New Hampshire, and has 10,000 members between the two states.
Take outdoor adventure for example: Girls want to go camping. “They don’t want to pretend to camp,” says Kozlowski, “they want to actually do it. They want to go in the woods, spend the night, cook outdoors.”
Among the 42 new offerings are Outdoor High Adventure badges that feature, for the first time in Girl Scouts’ history, two distinct activity options, letting girls choose how they want to earn each badge, which is important for developing their sense of self, their own voice, and gender equality,
The Outdoor High Adventure badges give opportunities for girls to explore nature and experience exciting outdoor adventures like backpacking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, rock climbing, and tree climbing, all of which helps them gain confidence and learn to take healthy risks and spend dedicated time in nature.
The STEM fields are another area of interest for girls — these are the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. In addition to existing badge offerings, girls in grades 6 through 12 can now pursue nine cybersecurity badges, through which girls learn about the inner workings of computer technology and cybersecurity and apply concepts of safety and protection to the technology they use every day. Activities include decrypting and encrypting messages, learning proper protection methods for devices, and exploring real-world hacking scenarios.
Three Space Science badges are also now available, through which girls explore topics such as the universe and their place in it, properties of light, and inspiring careers in space science. Think Like a Citizen Scientist, a Girl Scout Leadership Journey during which girls participate in interactive activities to practice observation techniques, is another offering. Girls collect data and share their findings with real-world scientists through an online network, and then use their newly honed skills to take action on a community issue of their choosing.
In addition, to prepare girls in grades 6 through 12 to pursue computer science careers, Girl Scouts will launch the organization’s first Cyber Challenge events in select areas this fall. At these events, which will take place Oct. 19, girls will learn crucial cybersecurity skills by completing challenges such as running traceroutes and identifying phishing schemes.
This year’s additions also include 18 Coding for Good badges, which teach girls the basics of coding by detailing every stage of the coding process, while providing girls with opportunities to use their skills for good. Girls earning these badges will learn about algorithms through age-appropriate, creative activities, such as coding positive memes to spread a message about a cause they care about, designing a digital game to educate people about an issue, and developing an app to promote healthy habits.
Together, these programs build on four main pillars to help girls be successful: STEM, outdoor adventure, entrepreneurship, and life skills. Plus, the programming promotes independent decision making, which helps girls develop agency, challenge themselves to move beyond their comfort zones, and build confidence in their leadership abilities.
The Girl Scouts has a track record of making leaders. Every female Secretary of State has been a Girl Scout and 60% of women in the current Congress were Girl Scouts, as were 76% of female senators, half of all women business leaders, and 80% of women tech leaders.
Lothrop says these new offerings better address what a girl needs to be challenged and successful, by asking “What does a girl need today to meet the challenge of tomorrow?”
