On a recent Saturday night, in the middle of winter, one would be hard-pressed to find a real sense of nightlife in Rutland aside from the occasional open mic or bustling bar scene.
But once a month, the lights on Merchants Row get a little brighter. Take Feb. 11, for example.
At 7:30 p.m., rows of chairs in the typically empty Merchants Hall fill with costumed bodies eagerly awaiting the show about to begin. It’s a 1920s themed evening, and flapper dresses and pinstripes can be seen on those attending the night’s costume contest.
It’s the main event that has truly brought everyone out: The drag show.
A peek backstage offers a glance at the performers preparing to put their hearts on the stage. Straightening breast plates, pinning down wigs, and putting finishing touches on painted faces, all for the sake of a good show.
As dance music and excited chatter fills the front of the hall, little else can be heard, but one voice still seems to catch the ear — that of Miss Anita Cocktail.
Now a drag mamaAnita, a Brandon native whose given name is Tonya Durant, is the primary producer of the monthly drag events at Merchants Hall and the epitome of a stage mother.
From beginning to end, she is involved with the show production. Whether it’s picking the theme and date, reaching out to performers, collecting music, or setting up the chairs, Durant is a constant.
On this particular evening, as with many others, Durant is bouncing between greeting guests, helping performers prepare backstage, and coordinating with the DJ, the lighting operator, and the stagehand — all while in a pair of four-inch heels.
Her wife, Linda Otto, or “Lucky Lindy” as she is called at the Hall, also is at the performance, as is usual, taking care of the door and financial intake.
Otto is proud to support Durant’s shows and noted that the work and confidence her wife has found in performing has grown exponentially since she first began.
“It used to be (that) on our way to the show, she always would play her songs several times on the way to Rutland to make sure she knew all the words. She doesn’t do that anymore. She just is so much more sure of herself than she was back then,” Otto said.
The confidence Durant exudes on stage as Anita is clear to anyone watching, but as a cisgender woman in a community that has historically associated drag queens with men and drag kings with women, it wasn’t until an interaction at Proctor’s Wilson Castle in 2017 that she was convinced to even try performing as a drag queen.
“Linda and I were both working and volunteering at Wilson Castle, and the different events that they were doing. I had met a drag queen there who was also doing events,” Durant said. “I kept saying, ‘If I had been born a male, I’d be the best freaking drag queen,’ and she was like, ‘Well, why can’t you be a drag queen?’”
Shortly after, Durant began performing regularly at the castle during its open season, adopting her moniker, Anita Cocktail, which was inspired by the nerves she felt before a performance.
“My person who put me in drag for the first time, her name was Lucy Fer. She’s like, ‘OK, we got to pick a name,’” Durant said. “I kept telling her, I’m scared to death about doing this—I need a cocktail. And she said, ‘That’s it! Anita Cocktail!’”
When one door closesA passionate fan of “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and of the art of drag in general, the progression into becoming a drag queen was natural for Durant. Though not originally a fan of being in the limelight, her early days at Wilson Castle ignited a confidence in her that inspired her to seek out other performance opportunities.
Durant, who already had been involved in back-stage production with local theater, began taking center stage acting and singing — eventually taking on five roles in the Paramount Theatre’s 2018 of Leonard Bernstein’s operetta, “Candide” under the direction of friend and Merchants Hall owner, Jacob Patorti.
It was after the end of the show, during the off-season of Wilson Castle, that Durant asked Patorti whether Merchants Hall would open its doors to reoccurring drag events.
The response was a resounding “yes.”
“If somebody called and said, ‘Do you want to do a piano recital once a month?’ people might think that the piano recital would be the successful thing in our town, but I can’t tell you how much people love to let their hair down around here,” Patorti said.
Between the Hall’s first drag event and shutting down at the beginning of the pandemic, 17 shows were held — the first, as Patorti said, only selling nine tickets. The recent show had almost 100 guests.
Like many other local drag performers, the pandemic took away Anita’s ability to host and participate in shows, but she took to the web to continue to promote herself and remind fans she was still around.
While reopening first came in early September 2021, January’s show was canceled due to the COVID-19 spike in Vermont.
Now the performers are hoping to be back for good this time.
“(Performing) gets your mind off of everything — off of the whole pandemic. You don’t think of what’s going on outside of the club,” said Misty Shores, also known as drag king Mikey Flexx.
Shores frequently makes the trip from his hometown of Bennington to perform at the Hall, but it’s the community that he really keeps coming back for.
And as a member of Durant’s drag family, the Haus of Anita, he says he’s certainly found it.
The community of dragA “drag house” is a collection of individuals who participate in drag performance and create a familial support system for those involved — such is the case with the Haus of Anita.
Performers Mallory Allen, also known as Ivanna Cocktail, Anthony Wood, or Rita Cocktail, Donna Rhea, or Leon Wallace, and Misty Shores are all a part of Durant’s Haus of Anita.
While Durant usually tries to bring in a performer or two from around the state who is not necessarily a part of Anita’s house, such as the night’s guest host, Giardia B, also known as Johnny Chagnon, it’s the family that are the staples of the Hall.
“We’re a family. We don’t put anybody down; we help each other. We support each other and in anything we choose to do. Anita’s the rock. She’s the rock to everything,” Wood said.
Though the house’s home is Merchants Hall, stages for the performers and others have since popped up in Castleton, Chippenhook, and at Otto’s and Durant’s Brandon home. Many also travel around the state to participate in other gigs.
“It’s kind of cool to have that close-knit family. People you can rely on, fall back on, and that you feel comfortable with,” Durant said. “I mean, it’s nice to do (performances) other places also — to meet other people and get other venues — but it’s still nice to have a home location and your family there.”
The drag performers are no strangers to greater community involvement, either.
The Haus of Anita frequently participates in fundraisers in which their time — and occasionally their tips — are donated to a cause. An upcoming “Drag Brunch” at Hops on the Hill in Killington on March 27 plans to raise money for Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports — a nonprofit that provides individuals with disabilities specialized sporting equipment.
In Durant’s own life, she and her wife work through Rutland Mental Health Services as full-time at-home providers for two individuals unable to live on their own.
“Anita is a wonderful lady. She’ll open her heart to anyone. She will do anything for the community — not only the community as a whole, but the drag community, too” Allen said. “The drag community is put down so much and she works so hard to bring it back. She has a voice. And she’s a damn good performer.”
Drag as an artAs guests take their seats this February evening, and the lights go down in the theater, one by one performers push through the entrance curtains and take the stage by storm.
For the first half of the evening, Giardia B captivates the audience with a comedic prohibition-themed number. Mikey Flexx follows, crooning to the crowd while performing smooth dancing and stunts, including scaling the wall and climbing over audience members. Rita has a costume change and a soulful lip-sync; Donna does kicks, flips and splits. Ivanna cartwheels to and from the stage resulting in roars all-around.
Finally, Anita greets the stage for her first number of the night, her beaded and tasseled dress catching every last bit of the spotlight. Her mix of tunes drives the crowd wild as tips and hollers fly around the room.
This, as Durant said, is what drag is: Comedy, dancing, group numbers, singing, and so much more.
“Our shows are nothing X-rated or anything like that,” Durant said. “Everybody’s gotta experience (drag) at least once — they should. Because even if they’re terrified about it, but they see that it’s not really what they think in the back of their head it is, they’ll enjoy it.”
The reason the performers put on these shows is because they love the art of drag — the performing, the presentation, the joy of the crowd. As Patorti notes, “Nobody becomes a billionaire off this adventure” and most of the money made in a night is put back into Merchants Hall or into the performers’ drag.
“I’m really proud of the fact that whenever a drag queen stumbles out of here with their tired knees at the end of the night, they’ve all got an envelope with their name on it,” Patorti said. “The arts are not a totally sustainable source of income around here.”
And though it may not be the most profitable, Durant and Patorti above all want Merchants Hall to be a home for anyone who walks in the door.
“(People have said) to me, ‘I have been to so many different places and so many different things where I walk in and I just feel like I’m being judged,’” Durant said. “What we wanted Merchants Hall to be is a place where you can feel like you belong. You could be straight, you can be gay, you can be tall, you could be short, you can be thin, you can be big, it doesn’t matter. You are who you are.”
For Durant and many others, drag has been freeing.
Drag has been a safe place.
Drag has been a family.
And drag has been her strength.
“What I’m most proud of is I’ve become a lot more confident. And I’m not afraid to speak up now, where before I would be,” Durant said. “It took a really, really long time for me to get to like myself as much as I do right now. And I’m not gonna let anybody stop that.”
The next show at Merchants Hall will be at 8 p.m. on March 12. In addition, there will be a “Drag Queen Story Hour” at the Brandon Library on March 19.
