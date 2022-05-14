Kris Dulmer, of Milton, has always loved big trees. And I mean really big trees.
“I have pictures of myself from 25 years ago with a cottonwood tree that was the largest in Vermont,” he remembers. He recently went back to visit that tree, which had since been knocked off the list of Vermont’s biggest trees by another cottonwood elsewhere in the state.
“It occurred to me no one had measured it in about 30 years,” he said of revisiting the tree, and so he did. “And sure enough,” he found, “it was just slightly bigger than the newer one.”
He went back to the tree again, this time with Gwen Kozlowski, who is with the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, and made it official, listing the tree with the Vermont Big Tree Program in an online database of the state’s largest trees, called champion trees.
The Vermont Big Tree Program is an ongoing effort to locate, measure and record the largest trees in the state. Currently, 53 species are listed in the database, twice as many as when the list was first created in 1972 by Jeff Freeman, a now-retired Castleton University botany professor. Today, the database is maintained by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry program, a partnership of University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. The list used to be maintained on paper, say Kozlowski and Dulmer, but now it is all managed online. When Dulmer finds a big tree, he can enter all the data right there in the field, from his phone.
Nominations for native and introduced species are accepted from January through June each year. From July to December, a team of trained Forests, Parks and Recreation staff, consulting foresters and tree wardens conduct site visits to measure nominated trees. They assign points to each tree using a formula that includes measurements of the circumference, height and crown spread, in accordance with the American Forests’ National Register of Champion Trees criteria.
The listing for each tree, even if located on private property, includes an image, measurements and the date of the last official visit. Location information is provided if the tree is on public land or if it is viewable from the road or other public property if on private land. The database is sortable by public access, and so tree enthusiasts can visit the trees to view them in person. But the photos are there, too, in the database, for people who are not able to visit in person.
Don Lewis, of Rupert, is in his 80s, and like Dulmer, he is a big tree enthusiast. His life included a career in the Army and degrees in civil engineering but, as he puts it, “trees were my priority.”
Lewis had a summer job planting trees in eighth grade with Merck Forest, during which he believes he planted the ponderosa pine that is now the state’s largest example of that species. As an adult, he enjoyed a friendly competition with the original creator of the big tree list, Freeman, to see who could find more trees, and Lewis developed a special expertise in finding the largest examples of typically small species. He recalls stumping even the county forester at the time, Jim White, with the largest example of a nannyberry tree in the state, a species unusual enough that even the forester had to look it up. But the tree that left the biggest mark on him was the largest black cherry tree. “It’s an impressive tree with a huge crown,” he recalls.
Anyone can view the database online, and can see that the biggest tree in the state is an eastern cottonwood in Colchester. Other top contenders are a silver maple in Brattleboro, a sugar maple in Westminster, and a northern red oak in Shaftsbury. Vermont also has three national champions: a sweet crabapple in Randolph, a sweet birch in Chester, and a roundleaf shadbush in Clarendon.
This past summer, says Dulmer, he measured the state’s largest sumac tree in Alburgh for the Vermont state registry, and it turned out the tree is actually on the national list of champion trees as well.
Dulmer, who works as an arborist and serves as the tree warden in Milton, looks for and registers big trees just for the love of it, “it’s strictly entertainment,” he says. It’s also a great way, he points out, to bring attention to trees. “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, a tree,’” he says, and they don’t seem very enthusiastic about it. “But if you say it’s the largest tree, that gets their attention.”
Kozlowski shares a similar sentiment: “Big trees are such a great entry point for connecting people to the natural world,” she says. In part, it’s an emotional experience, she says, in particular for people who have big trees on their own land. But this attention to trees also brings about an awareness for ecosystem services that are provided by big trees, including water filtration, clean air and shade from their massive trunks and canopies.
Dulmer wonders about the largest cottonwood he found: “How many species of fungi are on it? How many birds?” he asks rhetorically. And then, there’s how he feels about big trees.
“I’m a tree fanatic, I live and breathe trees. I’m constantly looking out the window while I’m driving, looking for anything out of the norm,” he shares.
When he’s in the presence of one, he says, “I feel happy, just in awe.”
If you think you know a tree that may be eligible for inclusion, first view the list of confirmed big tree champions and list vacancies. A searchable database, formula to calculate size, nomination form and other details can be found at go.uvm.edu/bigtrees online. Check out the American Forests’ database at www.americanforests.org/champion-trees to learn about the more than 500 national champions.
