When visiting the Vermont State House, you step inside human history. Scanning the solid walls with portraits of governors makes you think of debate and far reaching decision making, it gives a feeling that Capitol buildings as the bedrock of our civil society would not be misplaced. But what if you take the longer view?
Yes, a longer view that not only considers the Vermont State House and the Vermont Supreme Court building, both made of granite, but of the different rocks beneath. How did tilted metamorphic rocks from actions deep within Earth’s past come to be? Did those actions happen at a steady rate or with time gaps?
Within the rocks just east of the mid-19th century Greek Revival-style State House and west of the 1918 Neoclassical Supreme Court building, an exposed 60 million-year break in time, known as an unconformity, provides the contrast of rocks of different ages.
Though not large and rather understated, the Capitol complex unconformity is a significant geologic break in time with added changes brought by long ago mountain building. If you could track down pictures from the 1800s, you would see the State House is backed by open land, rocky and sheep-grazed. After more than 150 years, now a walk takes you through the forested slopes of Hubbard Park further revealing the geologic story.
You could feel law and justice emanate from these august structures as upright pillars on which our society is built. But what of the foundation of metamorphic rock formed long ago by heat and pressure holding up the chambers and committee rooms where Vermont’s human history is made? You know a series of steps lead to our laws and court judgements. Then how have long ago stages led to geologic gaps in time and hard upturned geologic layers that can be easily seen today east of the State House?
If your empty fish tank is filled with water and you pour in some light-colored sand and let it settle, then very soon after you pour in dark silt, two layers result. However, if you waited a day, week, year or more to pour in the silt, the two layers might look the same as they would poured in quick succession, but a break in time is represented between these layers.
James Hutton, an 18th-century Scottish natural philosopher often called the “Father of Geology,” recognized such breaks at Siccar Point in southeastern Scotland. He labeled these breaks in time “unconformities.”
Laurie Grigg, professor at Norwich University in Vermont, remarks, “He recognized that the border between … rocks had to represent a period of missing time.”
Varying breaks of geologic time and conditions are all around the world. What Hutton saw were lower layers tilted by the forces of uplift, then eroded, with new horizontal layers deposited on top.
A most significant unconformity is near the bottom of the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Known as the Great Unconformity, 1.2 billion years passed between the formation and uplift of tilted metamorphic rocks below and flat-lying sedimentary rocks above.
Now think back to the fish tank. If you took the layers with the break in time and put them deeper into the ground, they could compress into rock. If you then pressed the rock under great force from the sides, folds would result with upturned layers. Heat and pressure during that folding would bring change to the rock that geologists call “metamorphic.” During the folding, rocks can also slip past each other as pressure is applied.
Jonathan Kim, Vermont Geological Survey geologist, indicates a zone of ancient rock movement coincides with an unconformity that “runs between the State House and the small parking lot near the gated entrance to the State House.” Metamorphic rocks known as phyllite and quartzite are to the west with a rusty and gray-colored phyllite to the east.
“As one walks uphill along the trails in back of the State House into Hubbard Park, there are abundant exposures seen while winding back and forth over the zone,” he said.
Greg Walsh, United States Geological Survey research geologist, says, “Approximately 60 million years are missing along the unconformity.” To the west are rocks from the Ordovician time period and to the east in the Devonian. The zone of movement “was active in the Devonian, perhaps between 400 million to 375 million years ago” so that “hundreds of millions of years appear to have passed since there has been any movement along that zone.”
“The unconformity, where a record of time is missing, extends the full length of Vermont,” says Norwich University Professor Emeritus David Westerman. During the ancient movement, the eastern rocks were “shuffled into their final resting positions against the older rocks” to the west with uncertain timing. Mountain uplift in Vermont to some degree obscures the unconformity making it hard to discern where one metamorphic unit starts, and another begins.
Natural contact through the forces of uplift brought together what is now eastern and western Vermont. Easily walked today, the seat of government bridges that time divide. Walking west on Court Street in Montpelier, you reach a gate that serves as the entrance to the State House parking lot. From there, you see near vertical exposed rocks east of the unconformity.
Looking to the right up Greenwood Terrace, an access path into Hubbard Park is reached that snakes uphill over rocks on both sides of the geologic break: an inviting way that illuminates the long arc of history joining the works of humanity and the ancient geologic formations of Vermont, a time-honored story linking the seen and the unseen.
Laurence R. Becker lives in Middlesex.
