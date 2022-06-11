Set against the backdrop of a dense wall of green, early summer foliage and the picturesque riffles and pools of the Winooski River in East Montpelier, sits a new bridge that looks as if it has always been part of this scene. The bridge is not for cars, although it is a retired asset once owned by the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Instead, the 200-foot-long bridge is a critical linkage point for the Cross Vermont Trail, an ongoing project that aims to make a multi-use path across the width of Vermont, following the Winooski and Wells rivers. The bridge complements the surrounding scenery, and it is as beautiful as it is functional.
My own adventures on the Cross Vermont Trail began with a white-and-green sign on the side of U.S, Route 2, near Marshfield Village, when I was a new resident of Marshfield in 2011. A few days after that first sighting, this time on my bike deep in Groton State Forest, I saw another sign. I hadn’t heard of the trail before, but I felt pulled to learn more. Back at home, I found maps and queue sheets online, and soon the trail became a way to connect the villages near my home, and it also opened up adventures across the state. Now, it’s a favorite route for overnight trips in summer and winter, it’s the backbone of long loops that shoot off over mountains or into the village of Peacham, and it’s the cornerstone of my current daydream, biking from my front door to Bethel, Maine, via connections with the Cross New Hampshire Trail.
More than a decade later, the opening of this new bridge, which has become the focal point of the newest section of the Cross Vermont Trail, was celebrated June 4, with an official ribbon cutting and ceremony attended by staff and board members of the Cross Vermont Trail Association, as well as supporters and community members who were eager to see this important point of connection in person.
The construction of, and fundraising for, the bridge, plus 5 miles of new adjacent trail, was a massive undertaking that spanned from 2014 to 2022. In part, explained Mike Thomas, who is a board member of the Cross Vermont Trail Association and a member of the Newbury Conservation Commission, the ceremony held last weekend was in thanks to the many partners who helped make the bridge project a reality, including 250 individual contributors. There were also several dedications made to people who had served important roles in the trail community.
Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation offered his congratulations on the completion of the bridge project. The success, he pointed out, was the result of a shared vision among numerous stakeholders, plus diligence, and “playing well with lots of partners. That’s the secret ingredient for success.”
But beyond that, explained Thomas, the event was also an opportunity to talk about next steps, such as extending the trail to Route 14 in East Montpelier and building connector trail to the nearby U-32 school on Gallison Hill Road.
“The bridge got attention for the Cross Vermont Trail,” said Thomas during his remarks. “Building a bridge was glamorous. It was, ‘Wow, look at that bridge.’” But those forthcoming projects he mentioned, “those projects aren’t as glamorous, but we’re going to need to raise money for them, too,” he said.
Anne Watson, the mayor of Montpelier, said, “I am excited about this (new bridge) for many reasons. One is, I actually live on the bike path in Montpelier.” That gave her a front row seat to the path during the pandemic, when she saw a significant increase in its use. But she also pointed to benefits like car-free transportation and economic development, since a trail like this one has the potential to connect communities for travel and recreation.
The idea of connection, be it brought by a new bridge spanning the river or a trail spanning the width of the state, was a theme among most of the speakers, who joined the event. Connection is an especially important point for Montpelier, Groton and Cabot, all three are planning projects to better integrate their communities with the Cross Vermont Trail. Earlier this year, they were each among 24 recipients of $5 million in grant funds for outdoor recreation projects. In Groton, for example, the “Gateway Project” includes upgrading a section of the trail that connects the village to Groton State Forest and Pine Mountain Wildlife Area, as well as improving signage along the trail throughout town. Cabot plans to build new trails to connect its village to the Cross Vermont Trail and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which is a rail trail under construction across the northern portion of the state.
“The town of Cabot isn’t even on the trail,” explained Thomas. “But they’re going to extend their trail system down to the Cross Vermont Trail, and then also up to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, and they will be the first place to make that connection between the two trails,” Thomas continued.
“That’s something we call a success story for the Cross Vermont Trail,” said Thomas. “When towns connect.”
That’s exactly what this bridge represents: connection. As a new and exciting piece of trail infrastructure, the bridge draws people onto the trail to check it out. Of course, it’s also a connection point for the riverbanks of the Winooski. But mostly importantly, it connects East Montpelier with Montpelier and far beyond in both directions.
