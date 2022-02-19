In a good year, Robert Chappelle and his wife, Barb, owners of Chappelle’s Vermont Potatoes in Williamstown, would send all of their potatoes to markets for restaurants. The whole potato crop would get scooped up out of the fields and brought into a farm building, where they were sorted and packed into 50-pound bags for delivery. As the potatoes moved down the lines, workers would pick off any potatoes with bruises or other imperfections, and cut those parts off, since one bruised potato could turn into a rotting situation that would ruin the whole bunch. Overall, there was very little loss. But that was in a good year.
In other years for example, if potato harvesting went too late into the fall, there would be a lot more bruising, which meant more unmarketable potatoes.
“I had to dump a lot of those potatoes, and they went to waste, and that always bothered me,” said Chappelle from his farm on a recent morning.
But about 10 years ago, Chappelle started working with Theresa Snow, the executive director of Salvation Farms, and several other local growers and partners to pull potatoes off the line that were not high enough quality to sell to restaurants, but were still good enough to eat. Those potatoes, called surplus, could amount to 10% to 20% of Chappelle’s annual production some years, or 1 to 2 tons per week. It meant there was less waste and the food could go to people who needed it.
One benefit of working with Salvation Farms was the sheer volume of product the nonprofit organization was able to move.
“We had some outlets for those potatoes, too,” said Chappelle, “but not to the volume we were generating, so it meant a lot to have Salvation Farms involved.”
One market for surplus food is institutions, such as correctional facilities. At Southeast State Correctional Facility in Windsor, for example, food service supervisor Bryan Mitofsky works to bring local food onto the menu, while also finding ways for people who are incarcerated to be involved with growing, harvesting and cooking these foods. He sources Vermont-grown surplus products like summer squash and zucchini, winter squash, carrots and kale. He has been working with the Vermont Department of Agriculture over the years to increase local food purchasing.
“In the prison system,” said Mitofsky, “we can’t afford to buy farmers’ market produce, but we can afford surplus.”
Purchasing this surplus local food has several benefits. It is helpful to the farmers because they can provide food to more people in their communities. Surplus food is also more affordable, as is the case for Mitofsky, and that helps more programs provide fresh, local food to the people they serve.
It’s also good for people who are incarcerated. There are the health benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables, of course, but also the opportunity to be involved and learn new skills.
And, of course, there is less food waste. “Using the surplus food, as opposed to letting it go to waste is so important,” said Mitofsky. He said he recently heard that millions of pounds of food are being tilled back into the soil in Vermont every year and not being used.
“People have no concept at all of how much food is wasted,” he said.
Making use of this surplus food is part of the mission of Salvation Farms. The nonprofit, based in Morrisville, has been working for nearly 20 years to help manage Vermont’s overabundant crops, misshapen and unmarketable seconds, excess storage crops, and crops that were missed by the tractor and left in farm fields. Staff and volunteers collect and distribute what farms can’t sell, and this food goes to charitable food programs or surplus markets.
But the work of Salvation Farms goes beyond simply gleaning, which is collecting food left in the fields, and managing surplus food that is unmarketable. It’s about building community resilience by giving people multiple ways to be involved in providing local food for their community and by strengthening the relationships between farmers and their communities.
Salvation Farms was recently acknowledged in a letter dated Dec. 21, 2021, from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, in which he thanked the organization for its efforts. Accompanying the letter was an official executive department recognition for the organization’s work to reduce food loss and expand access to locally-grown food for all Vermonters.
The governor thanked Salvation Farms “for strengthening Vermont’s agricultural heritage and spreading this important message of optimism and hope, especially to some of Vermont’s most vulnerable” and declared an official recognition of the organization’s efforts through his office’s Rays of Kindness initiative, according to a recent press release from Salvation Farms.
“Your innovation is one of the many reasons to feel hopeful and inspired,” continued the governor’s letter. “It’s Vermont organizations like yours that have helped us light the way for the nation in our acts of kindness and community spirit.”
Snow said that it is nice to be acknowledged for this work, but this particular award from the governor was especially pleasing. Salvation Farms has received other acknowledgements over the years, including the 2006 Agency of Human Services Secretary’s Community Award; however, this letter from the governor noted Salvation Farms’ work in building resilience, in particular.
“Often our work is looked at as just gleaning, but the goal of our work is beyond gleaning,” Snow said.
Helping to build community resiliency was part of the vision when Snow created Salvation Farms. It started as a pilot project at Pete’s Greens, where she worked for several years, and then came with her to a position with the Vermont Foodbank, where she institutionalized fresh produce in the food-bank’s offerings. Then, she left the food bank in 2012 to grow Salvation Farms, and continues to lead the charge as executive director.
John Sayles, the CEO of the Vermont Foodbank, arrived at the organization in 2009, while Salvation Farms was still part of the food bank. He said, “She really brought the first produce program to the foodbank.” Now, in the last two years, he said, fresh produce has made up 40% of all food donated by the food bank. Just recently he heard a story from food bank staff about an 80-year-old man who received a donation of fresh produce for the first time, and it brought tears to the man’s eyes to be given fresh food.
But, Sayles pointed out, Salvation Farms maintains a strong focus on the farmers, too, and building collaborative relationships that support them as well.
“I respect her so much for her incredible passion and vision and what she’s done for the state,” Sayles said about Snow’s work.
In 2020, Salvation Farms worked with more than 20 farms and partners, using 1,055 volunteer hours to move 71,715 pounds of surplus crops, valued at $103,868, according to the organization’s annual report. While their work certainly had an impact, the volunteers were helped along the way, too. According to Salvation Farms’ annual report, 81% of these volunteers reported that volunteering introduced them to new farms, 70% said their volunteer work increased their awareness of the work of local farms and their role in our food system, and 80% reported they now have a better understanding of food loss on farms.
Looking ahead, Snow said that Salvation Farms will be asking big picture questions about its work to improve Vermont’s food system.
“How do we do food system work, using surplus food as a lever, to address supply chain issues, while giving more people the opportunity to get exposure to and get comfortable with eating locally-grown foods?” Snow asked. She said there are several things to think about, including increasing the shelf life of these foods, increasing the number of volunteers who can work within the food system, and finding affordable ways to use local surplus food in place of food purchased from outside of the state.
It’s a balance for Salvation Farms between doing big food system change work, while also getting food to people who need it.
“That’s a struggle to balance as an organization, and that’s probably where the next 20 years are going to be focused,” she said.
