In the late 1700s, economist and scholar Thomas Robert Malthus showed that food production could be outpaced by population growth. Moreover, when food supply increases, he showed that population will also increase, thereby eating up any abundance in food. Any improvement to the well-being of a nation brought on by increased food production, he found, was then negated.
The “Malthusian trap,” as those in the know now refer to it, is this, as written on the Wikipedia entry for Thomas Robert Malthus: “Mankind had a propensity to utilize abundance for population growth rather than for maintaining a high standard of living; populations had a tendency to grow until the lower class suffered hardship.” Malthus went on to advocate for the well-being of the poor and policies that supported food security.
More than two hundred years later, we continue to have conversations about building an equitable food system that improves well-being for everyone. In his new book, “Can We Feed the World Without Destroying It?” Eric Holt-Giménez, author and executive director of the Institute for Food and Development Policy, known in shorthand as Food First, argues that under our present food system, initiatives to double food production to feed 10 billion people by 2050 will push our planet beyond its limits and destroy the lives and livelihoods of billions of people, and will still fail to end hunger.
Hunger, he argues, is not about the scarcity of food but rather the economics of producing it. Capitalism’s influence on our food system is creating a self-feeding poverty cycle, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Additionally, food production can be extractive and depleting, or ecologically sound and sustainable. It’s the latter methods, he argues, that will help us feed the planet without destroying it.
In a talk at the University of Vermont on March 18, 2019, Holt-Giménez pointed to data showing that hunger is on the rise, and that the extent of it depends on how hunger is defined. One measure, put forth by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, counted as hungry anyone who ate 1,600 calories a day or less. For those who don’t count calories, that’s a low level, especially for people surviving the demanding lifestyle of subsistence farming in Asia and Africa, for example.
Based on a more realistic definition of hunger, says Holt-Giménez, as many as 2.5 billion people on the planet don’t have enough to eat. Farmers and laborers, ironically, are some of the hungriest people. Globally, many farmers are women, even nursing mothers, whose bodies demand far more than 1,600 calories per day.
“In some places and for some people, the ability to produce enough food remains life’s central problem,” he explained. The problem is exacerbated by chronically low prices paid to farmers, inordinately high levels of food waste, industrialized farming models, and, in fact, an oversupply of food.
For example, he said in his talk at UVM, the focus of philanthropists and politicians these days is addressing hunger in Africa. But why not address it in Asia, he asks, where there are plenty of hungry people? The reason, he proposes, is that Africa represents a bigger market for fertilizers, hybrid and GMO seeds, and farm machinery.
“This really has more to do with market expansion than it does with hunger,” he said to about 250 people in the audience at his talk. He proposes that hunger was invented simply to sell the products to save people from hunger. It’s not growing the food that’s the problem, it’s having enough money to afford it.
The tremendous gains in food production through the 1960s and 1970s were in part because of inputs like fertilizers, pumped water, and pesticides. The amount of land in food production has also increased as industrialization and corporate influence took over farming, and the poor were pushed farther on to the margins of the agriculture landscape, leading to the creation of new farmlands by cutting forests.
His new book argues that our present food system actually causes chronic hunger and environmental destruction by overproducing food. This leads to low prices paid to farmers, which in turn leads to higher production levels as farms try to recoup their costs by making more money the next year. Following this pattern, food continues to be in oversupply and farmers continue to live in poverty. Those living in poverty then have trouble getting food.
Following these patterns, which he witnessed personally while living in Central America, Holt-Giménez unpacks the ways capitalism actually creates hunger, suggesting that our corporate-based solutions were never meant to feed people, but rather to create and expand markets for the equipment and inputs used in agriculture.
“He has a long career looking at sustainable agriculture,” says Teresa Mares, a professor and director of the graduate program Food Systems at UVM. She recently authored, “Life on the Other Border,” a book that looks at food justice and labor rights in the agriculture sector of the northeastern U.S., and the misalignment between agriculture and migration policies.
All of what Holt-Giménez is talking about, says Mares, such as the industrialization of food, dangers to migrant farm workers, and issues of food justice, are playing out here in Vermont.
The good news, says Holt-Gimenez, is that “technologies, expertise, and resources to feed everyone, without destroying the planet, have existed for a long time.” His book proposes structural reforms to address the widespread inequities in the food system, and strategies to scale up the innovations already building resiliency and improving livelihoods.
The tone of hope, that Mares says was her major takeaway from his talk, comes in Holt-Giménez’s call to transform the current food system by coming together with other progressive forces fighting for social and economic change. There is a confluence happening now, he says, among movements for social justice, climate justice, and other reforms.
Says Mares, “Despite there being some very real problems in the food system, this is an opportune time to make change.”
