LYNDONVILLE — Who knew chasing dreams could mean chasing storms?
Earlier this summer, a contingent of Vermont students participated in the SUNY Oswego Storm Forecasting and Observation Program.
Ari Preston, assistant professor of atmospheric sciences at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon (formerly Lyndon State College), along with four NVU students, chased storms in 10 states: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.
In all, 13 students in two vans, using ham radios, witnessed some significant weather. From May 27 to June 15, students saw three visible tornadoes (and one rain-wrapped); more than a dozen wall clouds; dust devils; quarter-inch hail; mammatus clouds; iridescence; and lightning activity.
The program is designed for students to apply concepts from the classroom to the forecasting and observation of convective storms, Preston said. The first two weeks are spent in the field, forecasting severe weather and observing storm structure, including launching weather balloons to collect data about the environment. Students also used programs — RadarScope and Mobile Threat Net — to examine radar data and to track storms.
According to Preston, for the last week of the program, students completed a research project related to their storm observations.
On down days, students got to visit the Big Well Museum in Greensburg, Kansas; the Twister Museum in Wakita, Oklahoma; and tour the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
According to Preston, a typical “chase” day looked like the following: the forecast team would lead a weather briefing around 8 a.m. Each van was driven five to six hours to a target area. This would get them to their destination by 3 p.m., providing enough time to launch a weather balloon before the main period of convective development at 5 p.m. Students would then observe the severe storm(s) for the next several hours before losing daylight. After sunset, faculty and students would decide where to stay that night to put them in the best position to chase again the next day. This usually meant driving late into the night.
Since 1974, the Vermont university has provided majors in atmospheric sciences. According to its website, “The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Department of Atmospheric Sciences provides a high-quality educational experience to students who are passionate about weather and climate. We do so by offering a modern curriculum that integrates theory and hands-on learning in a supportive environment. We value challenging and helping students as they focus their education among a broad range of career interests.”
The NVU-Lyndon students who took part in this year’s “chase” had nothing but praise for the experience.
Broadcast major Bobby Saba, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, said, “Before coming out (on this trip), I had never seen anything compared to what we saw in the plains. Being able to see an entire supercell and admire its structure and watch as it tries to produce a tornado is something special that I don’t think I’ll ever experience again.”
Catie McNeil, of Providence, Rhode Island, said the trip fulfilled a dream. “I chose to chase this summer because severe weather has been a dream of mine since I was five years old. I remember sitting through a particularly bad thunderstorm and hearing the rain approach my porch. It was torrential rain with severe lightning and booming thunder.”
The second-year broadcast major said it didn’t disappoint. “Being able to finally chase this dream has been one of the most gratifying experiences I’ve ever had … Between the people I’ve met, the memories I’ve made, and the weather I’ve seen, this has been one of the most exhilarating things I’ve ever been able to do.”
Camryn Kruger, a broadcast major from Acushnet, Massachusetts, remarked on what a valuable learning experience the trip proved to be. “I now know how to analyze data to figure out where severe weather is likely to occur. This is very important to know as an aspiring meteorologist so I will be able to share my knowledge with the public. … Although I want to broadcast the weather, I love learning about severe weather.”
Maddie Degroot, of Canton, Maine, a third-year NVU-Lyndon student, recalled doing the same kind of thing as a youth. “I remember chasing small thunderstorms with my dad in Maine just so I could hear thunder. I grew up watching ‘Tornado Hunters’ and I was absolutely obsessed. … Storm chasing just felt like something I needed to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.